Surprise ruling threatens wedge between Iraq, Kurdish govts

Iraq's supreme court on Sunday ruled out a bid by veteran politician Hoshyar Zebari to run for president after a complaint filed against him over corruption charges. Zebari, 68, who served as foreign minister for a decade after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, had already been suspended temporarily from the contest on February 6, the eve of the scheduled presidential vote in parliament. He was one of two frontrunner candidates. Postponement of that vote exacerbates war-scarred Iraq's political uncertainty because the president -- a largely ceremonial post -- names a prime minister from the largest bloc in parliament. Months after legislative elections, the head of government still hasn't been named. Following the court's decision, Zebari on Sunday protested what he called an "injustice" based on a political decision to keep him out of the race, and stressed his innocence.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO