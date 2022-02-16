ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What makes a nominee 'qualified' for the Supreme Court

The Constitution doesn't say anything about...

Newsbug.info

Biden to meet with potential Supreme Court nominees ‘soon,’ senator says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told a group of Senate Democrats on Thursday that he will meet with potential Supreme Court nominees “soon.”. “We’re anxious to get started,” Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), the Senate majority whip and Judiciary Committee chairman, told reporters after members of the panel met privately with Biden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
Mother Jones

Supreme Court Reinstates Alabama’s Racial Gerrymander

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In a 5–4 vote, the Supreme Court on Monday halted a lower court ruling that had required Alabama to redraw a gerrymandered congressional map. The move signals the new conservative majority’s willingness to eviscerate one of the last remaining components of the Voting Rights Act: the provision that bars the use of racial gerrymanders to dilute the voting power of Black Americans. The order functionally guarantees that in 2022, Black residents of the state will be able to elect their preferred candidate in only one out of seven congressional districts, despite making up 27 percent of the state’s population.
ALABAMA STATE
The Week

Supreme Court halts lower court's order that Alabama draw new Black-majority congressional district

With a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court on Monday put on hold a lower court's order that Alabama create a second majority-Black congressional district ahead of the 2022 election. Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberal members of the court dissented, with Justice Elena Kagan saying this does "a disservice to Black Alabamians who under [Supreme Court] precedent have had their electoral power diminished — in violation of a law this court once knew to buttress all of American democracy." The court will hear arguments on the case at a later date.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court restores Alabama’s GOP-drawn congressional map in voting rights battle

In a 5-4 decision, the US Supreme Court has allowed Alabama’s Republican-dominated state legislature to keep its newly drawn congressional maps after a previous federal court ruling found that the maps discriminate against Black voters.The justices said they would hear arguments in the case, teeing up another battle over the Voting Rights Act and the issue of racial gerrymandering on the high court’s docket.The order issued on 7 February – the first dealing with 2022 elections – will maintain the latest congressional maps ahead of the upcoming election cycle while the legal challenges play out.Chief Justice John Roberts...
CONGRESS & COURTS
chimesnewspaper.com

Racial preference should not determine Supreme Court justice nominees

After 27 years of service, Justice Stephen Breyer announced his impending retirement from the Supreme Court. The 83-year-old liberal justice faced pressure from the left to retire while the Democrats maintain power in the White House and Senate, NBC reports. Even before Breyer’s retirement announcement, President Joe Biden promised in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
850wftl.com

Ginni and Clarence Thomas draw questions about Supreme Court ethics

(WASHINGTON) — Clarence Thomas, the U.S. Supreme Court’s most senior justice, long celebrated by conservatives and reviled by liberals, is facing renewed scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest as he helms the court’s newly empowered conservative majority and as public opinion of the court slumps to a historic low.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Senate must confirm Biden’s Supreme Court nominee before November

Well, it’s officially 2022. New year, same gig. If you’ve read my columns before, I tend to cover the news, but I also tend to pay attention to more institutional issues like the Senate and voting rights. Today, I’d like to continue on that theme by drawing your attention to a significant event: the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bryan College Station Eagle

Ramesh Ponnuru: Every Supreme Court nominee deserves firm opposition

In the days since Justice Stephen Breyer’s plan to retire went public, some Republicans have been putting out the word that they do not plan a big fight over his replacement. But it’s a mistake for them to stand down, especially before President Joe Biden has even announced a nominee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

For high court nominees ‘When’s your birthday?’ matters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Help wanted: Well-respected liberal jurist. Black. Female. Seniors need not apply. President Joe Biden’s search for a nominee to the Supreme Court isn’t just limited by credentials, race and gender. The reality for the nation’s oldest president — and for any president — is that for a lifetime appointment on the nation’s highest court, youth […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The supreme court is helping consolidate white political power in America

On Tuesday, the US supreme court in its Merrill v Milligan decision, upheld Alabama’s racially gerrymandered congressional map, which see Black people represented in only 14% of congressional districts, despite making up about 27% of Alabama’s population. This ruling is reminiscent of the holding in the supreme court’s 1857 Dred Scott decision that Black people “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect”. Even though the two cases addressed two different situations, the overall disregard of the rights of Black people in America by the highest court in the country is the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Jen Psaki Rips ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Supreme Court Decision That Gives ‘Free Pass’ to Discriminate Against Black Voters

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed a “deeply disturbing” Supreme Court decision as giving a “free pass” to discriminate against Black voters. At issue: Monday’s 5-4 Supreme Court ruling that kept in place a redistricting map that a lower federal court ruled was likely in violation of the Voting Rights Act and discriminated against Black voters.
CONGRESS & COURTS

