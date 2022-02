Robert Cozzolino, Mia’s curator of paintings, is really into ghosts. “I was born on Halloween,” he says. “I love the unexplained, ghost stories, things like that.”. In grad school he dabbled in the study of ghostly and spiritual images depicted in art. He didn’t realize it then, but he was laying the groundwork for his curation of Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art, which hits Mia’s Target Gallery in mid-February.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO