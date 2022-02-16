ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Talking Books: “Visible Spectrum” with Mary Berridge!

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan and Aaron are joined by photographer Mary...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
smcvt.edu

New book by Patrick Standen explores ‘genealogy’ of disability

Patrick Standen, a Saint Michael’s College philosophy instructor and author, has a new book publication to his credit after spending the last six years delving into research in the mornings, writing longhand in notebooks, typing a manuscript, and integrating research. The title of Standen’s book from publisher Onion River Press is Disability: The Genealogy of a Concept from Prehistory to Mid-20th Century.
COLCHESTER, VT
seattleschild.com

Mira Jacob to discuss her book ‘Good Talk’ at Seattle Arts & Lectures

Kids are full of questions, and this mom turned her answers — and how she arrived at them — into a book that will entertain and inform the rest of us. Mira Jacob, author of the graphic memoir, “Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations,” will discuss her book Tuesday, March 8. The Seattle Arts & Lectures event is available both in person and online.
SEATTLE, WA
Kankakee Daily Journal

REEL TALK: 'Book of Love' is predictable but charming

Just in time to set the mood for Valentine’s Day is “Book of Love,” starring Sam Clafin as Henry Copper, a young, uptight, published author who gets schooled on writing his own book thanks to his Spanish translator, Maria (Verónica Echegui). The story might be rather...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visible Spectrum
MySanAntonio

“Valentine” author talks about returning home, book becoming HBO series

New York Times Best Selling Author Elizabeth Wetmore will return to Odessa to talk about her book “Valentine,” which is set in Odessa in the 1970s. Wetmore is a featured writer for the "Author at the Ector" series, which will have its first 2022 installment at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ector Theatre. Wetmore said in an email that she is excited to come back to her hometown with “Valentine” for the book event.
ODESSA, TX
East Hampton Star

Hurricane of ’38 Book Talk and Film

One infamous day that started out normally, peaceably, will be the focus in Springs Wednesday night, that day being Sept. 21, 1938, when the big one finally hit, the mother of all hurricanes, the so-called Long Island Express. The destruction it left and the emotional aftermath are the subject of a recent historical novel, "A Day Like Any Other" by Genie Chipps Henderson, who will read from it, take questions, and screen a short film about the hurricane in the first of a new series of author talks courtesy of the Springs Historical Society and the Springs Library.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
WISH-TV

Pet Pals TV host Patty Spitler talks about new book

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis television icon Patty Splitler, host of Pet Pals TV and Great Day TV, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Wednesday night for an “UnPHILtered” conversation about her new book, “The Dog Who Saved My Life.”. It’s an autobiography and features several...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
butlerradio.com

Author Sue Tidwell Book Talk and Signing

Join us Tuesday, March 1st at 6pm to hear Sue Tidwell, formerly of Western PA, discuss and sign copies of her book “Cries of the Savanna: An adventure. An awakening. A journey to understanding African wildlife conservation.”. Registration required. Contact Dianne at dmccauley@bcfls.org. or call 724-287-1715 to register for...
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Podcast
Longboat Observer

Book Talk, Mayor Erik Arroyo visit Selby Library

When you hear “the seven deadly sins,” they start to immediately come to mind: sloth, greed, et cetera. But on Feb. 2, those weren’t the sins in question at the Selby Library’s Book Talk event. Peter Wish, a nonpartisan author and psychologist, discussed his book, “The Candidate’s Seven Deadly Sins,” and what modern political candidates can do to avoid them.
SARASOTA, FL
funcheap.com

Book Talk: Chinese Children’s Hats with Terri Wong

Enjoy a colorful, festive virtual talk with multi-talented Chinese American artist Terri Wong. Seven years ago, she started restoring, collecting and actually wearing antique Chinese clothing. From an estate sale, she purchased 10 Chinese children’s hats and was so enamored with them that she started collecting them. She currently owns 161 of them and recently self-published a book on Chinese Children’s Hats.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
coolcleveland.com

Indian-American Novelist Thrity Umrigar Talks About her New Book

Best-selling Indian-American novelist Thrity Umrigar tells stories about conflicts between cultures and their impact at the most basic level, relationships between individuals. Her second novel, 2006’s The Space Between Us, really put her on the map when it was a finalist for the PEN/Beyond Margins Award. She is now a Professor of English at Case Western Reserve University and a northeast Ohio resident. And she’s just published a new book titled Honor, which explores the territory that absorbs her most: interpersonal relationships and the cultural differences that divide people.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mariposagazette.com

County librarian talks book bans

Book carts sit outside the Mariposa County Library on Friday. The American Library Association received 330 reports of book challenges last fall. A local librarian believes the freedom to explore ideas is the basis of democracy. Photo by Allen Laman. As parents, activists, school board officials and lawmakers engage in...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
arlingtonmagazine.com

10 Books to Read in February

February brings more cold nights to curl up with a good book—and some Valentine’s Day chocolate, of course. Whether we’re reading by ourselves, or if there’s someone else reading next to us, a book is always there to keep us company. These are some of the best books to read in February.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Glamour

These Are the First Great Books of 2022

It’s the dead of winter, and you need a great book. You also need a nap and a seaside cottage vacation, but let's start easy. The best new books of 2022 have begun to arrive in the form of dazzling hardcovers and highly-listenable audiobooks. These are the books that will have library hold lists blowing up like the waitlist for a Birkin bag. These are the first titles of the year to already have book club members saying in increasingly strained voices, “I have to disagree with you on that.” (If you're in my book club and you're reading this: I don't mean us! We have achieved the perfect spirit of respectful debate!) You will see your favorite influencers posing at the side of pools with these books casually slung over a chaise, and you will wonder if they have even read a chapter, and then you will wonder if by wondering you are engaging in casual misogyny. Far, far easier to just read the books yourself.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Simplemost

LeVar Burton Calls For Kids To Read Banned Books

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. LeVar Burton has encouraged reading for decades. He hosted “Reading Rainbow” on PBS for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Den of Geek

Top New Science Fiction Books in February 2022

From outer space to future Earth, science fiction helps us explore what-ifs and the human heart. Take a look at our top picks for new science fiction books in February 2022. Den of Geek says: Early reviews are positive for this post-post climate apocalypse story combining speculative fiction and a poet’s sensibilities.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Book Talk: Passing the word about Black history and carrying on

February is Black History Month, and the following books provide insight to the topic. Using the format of a graphic novel, John Lewis presents a memoir of his early years in the civil rights movement. Run: Book One (John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury and Nate Powell. Abrams Comicarts, 2021, 153 pages, $24.99) is the first book in a proposed trilogy that follows the trilogy March.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
islandeyenews.com

Local Author To Talk Edgar Allan Poe Book

Chris Downey, aka Captain Byrd, is widely known in Charleston as a maritime historian and author of two books on Charleston’s golden age of piracy. A highly engaging speaker, he will regale the audience with stories of Edgar Allan Poe’s life in Charleston and on Sullivan’s Island from his most recent book, “Edgar Allan Poe’s Charleston, The History Press, 2020.” This book will be available for sale and signing. Please Plan to attend on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2020, 6-7 p.m., at Stella Maris Parish Hall, 1204 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island. This event is free and open to the public. Poe arrived on Sullivan’s Island in November 1827, chased by storms, both literal and figurative. Youthful indiscretions pushed Poe to enlist in the U.S. Army under the pseudonym Edgar A. Perry. Throughout his life, Poe deliberately tried to hide his stint in the army that included more than a year stationed at Fort Moultrie. Nevertheless, the influences and impressions of the Lowcountry – particularly Sullivan’s Island – permeated his life and writing and provided the setting for his most popular short story during his lifetime, “The Gold-Bug.”
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy