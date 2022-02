Want to ride POGO Destinations but don't know where to start?

Take a free POGO Destinations class to learn about the schedule, mobile app, route, times, destinations and more.

Classes will be held at Rio Vista Recreation Center, located at 8866 W. Thunderbird Rd., on Feb. 16 and March 9 at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information about POGO Destinations, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/pogo .