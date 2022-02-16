ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burr Oak, MI

Trained and ready to rescue: Burr Oak firefighters host ice rescue training

By Rosalie Currier, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGVi8_0eG4R1s700

No one wants to fall through the ice, but when it happens local first responders are trained to get a victim out of the water.

To be prepared for an ice rescue, the Burr Oak Fire Department hosted a day of training at Prairie Lake Saturday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff Department dive rescue team provided instruction.

All county fire departments were invited, but only White Pigeon and Leonidas departments joined Burr Oak.

Instructors, Mike Kessler of White Pigeon and Jeremy Smallwood of Burr Oak, taught a morning class. After lunch the group headed out on the lake to put into practice what they learned. After cutting through 16 inches of ice they were ready to go.

Mike Perry, Burr Oak assistant fire chief, said they prefer to train on ice that is more questionable, but reviewing techniques is important regardless the conditions.

The suit rescuers wear keeps them dry, warm and buoyant, but saving someone in that situation is very challenging, Perry said. The temperature makes everything more difficult.

“This is the worst day of the person’s life,” Kessler reminded the first responders.

While the rescuers suits up, other members of the team gather as much information as possible from bystanders.

After the rescuer gets the victim out of the water, a team on land pulls them both ashore.

“You can never have too much rope,” Kessler said.

As they watched the practice rescues, dive team members shared stories of their most challenging situation, both with ice and without.

No one complained about how hard it was, but pointed out different situations that make saving a victim more challenging, such as one who is unconscious or one with special needs.

The ages of the men and women training varied across several decades with the youngest playing the role of the one in the water.

Perry said they review these techniques periodically because new members join the department and revisiting the information is important for everyone.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MI
City
Burr Oak, MI
City
Leonidas Township, MI
City
White Pigeon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

World leaders fine-tune sanctions meant to punish Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Twenty million dollars in U.N. humanitarian funds for Ukraine. A raft of new, stronger sanctions against Russia from Japan, Australia, Taiwan and others. And a cascade of condemnation from the highest levels. As Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion’s first full day, world...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Oak#Rescue Team#Firefighters#Temperature
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

639
Followers
455
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy