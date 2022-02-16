Luna Park working toward a new, more inclusive future

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A community on Charleston’s West Side is working to preserve history while also learning from the past. The Luna Park District used to be home to an amusement park that attracted people from well beyond the borders of West Virginia by boat and trolley, but it wasn’t open to everyone.

Now there is a push to encourage anyone to come and live there and invest in the community.

Today the Luna Park Historic District and the area surrounding it is one of the most ethnically diverse neighborhoods in the Mountain State. But there was a time when even a talented architect designing homes in the community wouldn’t have been allowed to live there.

“I’ve been going through here practically my whole entire life,” said Janet Ennis, a committee member. “My children were raised here and I have learned so much more. I was like ‘oh my goodness I’ve been living right where an amusement park was.’ It was exciting for me.”

For Ennis and many of her neighbors living in a place where an amusement park once stood makes for good conversation.

But by helping with this project she’s learned she likely wouldn’t have been able to enjoy the park because of her skin color.

“We haven’t found definitive proof but we are pretty certain, all of our historians are saying it was probably a whites-only park or that blacks and other ethnicities wouldn’t be allowed in the park,” said Corey Zinn, Marketing and Creative Consultant for the project. “It is kind of a bittersweet story and that made it a really challenging project.”

As the Luna Park Historic District Committee worked to select designs for signs marking the area and build a plan to drive new life into the community they focused on balancing the good with the bad.

“There is a lot of history here, cultural history so we had to make sure that we recognized everybody that was involved with the park to begin with historically,” said Shauna Steadman, who lives in the community.

Committee members went door to door getting input from neighbors to make sure even the hard things were remembered.

“Everything is good and they are not shying away from the history of Luna Park and that is what I appreciate,” said Martec Washington, who lives in the community. “Yes, it was in a bad time. But now we are celebrating the area and not what was going on inside of the park.”

In the early 1900s, there were Luna Parks across the country. Charleson’s would see up to 15,000 people on a busy day with attractions like rollercoasters, a pool, a skating rink and performers.

The park burned down in 1923. but still, some were excluded from buying one of the 95 lots that were for sale where the park once stood.

“It made it really hard to showcase the good parts of the park, the joy and all of these festivities and everything while also recognizing that people were left out of this park and it was a huge issue,” Zinn said. “Even after it burned and all of these homes were built that we now consider historic, built in the ’20s and early ’30s there were all of these deed restrictions that only white people would have been buying these homes.”

Project leaders say renowned black architect John C. Norman, Sr. who designed numerous homes and commercial buildings in Charleston and surrounding areas also designed a row of five houses in the 300 block of Park Avenue within the Luna Park District. But because of deed restrictions, he wouldn’t have been able to live there.

“This area was not inclusive to black and brown people. You know we were the help and that was it. If you were in this area you were the help and you were shooed out,” Washington said.

Deed restrictions were officially lifted in 1967 amid pressure to open up more housing for African Americans displaced by urban renewal and other projects. It is a time in the area’s history that the committee doesn’t want to overlook.

“Now what I love about Luna Park is they are inviting everyone,” Washington said. “It doesn’t matter race, sexuality, none of that matters. This is an area for everyone. So it is showcasing the history of the park but not the history of what the park and the community did to the people.”

Ennis and her partner Danny Boyd love their life here now but can’t help reflecting on how things would have been when the park was in its glory.

“You know one of my fantasies when I first moved here is ‘God I wish I had a time machine I would so love to come back and visit the park when it was alive’ and then I met Janet a few years earlier and I was like, ‘well if we could she wouldn’t be allowed.'”

Ennis said she still appreciates what the area has to offer.

“Being a racist doesn’t sit well with me at all. Me, I wasn’t raised that way to see people in a division. But I understand it. So when I see it and when my children see it they just see the struggles that our people went through. There is no hatred of anyone or anything like that,” she said.

The large colorful signs marking the district now are just one symbol of years of work to make sure everyone feels welcome there.

“It is really an amazing story that today it is one of the most ethnically diverse neighborhoods in West Virginia and so it is really something to celebrate,” Zinn said. “It is something to invest in and I think it is an opportunity to really build what a neighborhood should be.”

It is a new chapter focusing on the future of Luna Park and Charleston’s West Side.

“Hopefully they will learn that community is not by color or by wealth or anything like that, it is just by kindness and looking out for one another,” Ennis said.

The committee is also planning to put up additional signs about the history of the area.

