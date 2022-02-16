Crime spree sends Miller to prison

Kyle Miller, 34, of Sturgis, will serve 18 months to 10 years in prison for a crime spree over the last 18 months.

St. Joseph County Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman pointed out Miller got a good plea bargain, habitual offender status dropped, concurrent sentencing and cases dismissed.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joshua S. Robare added that Miller failed to show up for his scheduled sentencing last September.

"You've managed to accumulate over a period of time a lot of cases. You took advantage of the changes in how things operated during the pandemic," Robare said.

Defendants were often released from jail because of COVID-19 until convicted.

The prosecutor asked for the maximum sentence.

"There's not much positive I can say for him. He damaged property. He put a lot of people in danger," he said.

In April 2020, police spotted Miller, who had misdemeanor charges pending. When they arrested him, he possessed a weapon and ammunition. That was illegal because of a 2015 conviction for possession of meth in Elkhart, Ind.

Constantine Police spotted Miller walking along U.S. 131 on June 26, 2020. He was stopped trying to cross a ditch. Arrested on a warrant for the previous weapon possession, the officer found meth on him.

On July 4, 2020, Miller again fled Constantine Police. He again possessed meth.

Nicole Miller, who is not related, spotted their stolen red 1990 dodge pick-up truck used in the family business off U.S. 131 in White Pigeon. It was the evening of July 24, 2020, near U.S. 12 and Vistula Road.

Kyle Miller got in and fled, driving through a cornfield. The crop was damaged as the truck got stuck. Passenger Tarri Groff jumped out and was captured. Kyle Miller fled. K-9 units could not find him.

Then Aug. 8, Miller was arrested again in a stolen vehicle with a weapon.

Miller pleaded guilty to the destruction of crops, two charges of possession of meth and possession of the stolen property. All other charges were dismissed.

Stutesman ordered him to make restitution of $1,200 for the damaged corn crop.

Miller also has pending meth possession charges from LaGrange County, Ind., for a September 2020 arrest.