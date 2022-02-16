ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden orders release of Trump’s White House logs to Congress

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

The committee has sought a trove of data from the National Archives, including presidential records that Trump had fought to keep private. The records being released to Congress are visitor logs showing appointment information for individuals who were allowed to enter the White House on the day of the insurrection.

In a letter sent Monday to the National Archives , White House counsel Dana Remus said Biden had considered Trump’s claim that because he was president at the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the records should remain private, but decided that it was “not in the best interest of the United States” to do so.

She also noted that as a matter of policy, the Biden administration “voluntarily discloses such visitor logs on a monthly basis,” as did the Obama administration, and that the majority of the entries over which Trump asserted the claim would be publicly released under the current policy.

A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

The Presidential Records Act mandates that records made by a sitting president and his staff be preserved in the National Archives, and an outgoing president is responsible for turning over documents to the agency when leaving office. Trump tried but failed to withhold White House documents from the House committee in a dispute that was decided by the Supreme Court.

Biden has already made clear that he is not invoking executive privilege concerning the congressional investigation unless he absolutely must. Biden has waived that privilege for much other information requested by the committee, which is going through the material and obtaining documents and testimony from witnesses, including some uncooperative ones.

The committee is focused on Trump’s actions from Jan. 6, when he waited hours to tell his supporters to stop the violence and leave the Capitol. Investigators are also interested in the organization and financing of a Washington rally the morning of the riot, when Trump told supporters to “fight like hell.” Among the unanswered questions is how close organizers of the rally coordinated with White House officials.

Investigators also are seeking communications between the National Archives and Trump’s aides about 15 boxes of records that the agency recovered from Trump at his Florida resort and are trying to learn what they contained.

Meanwhile, White House call logs obtained so far by the House committee do not list calls made by Trump as he watched the violence unfold on television on Jan. 6, nor do they list calls made directly to the president.

That lack of information about Trump’s personal calls is a particular challenge as the investigators work to discern what the then-president was doing in the White House as supporters violently beat police, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

There are several possible explanations for omissions in the records, which do not reflect conversations that Trump had on Jan. 6 with multiple Republican lawmakers, for example. Trump was known to use a personal cell phone or he could have had a phone passed to him by an aide. The committee is also continuing to receive records from the National Archives and other sources, which could produce additional information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

KTLA

Biden admin moves to change Trump-era rule on green cards for those who get government aid

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed reversing a rule that denies green cards to applicants who receive certain government benefits, one of former President Donald Trump’s signature moves to limit legal immigration. The administration stopped applying the more expansive Trump-era limits in March, making the announcement more of a formality to insulate it from legal […]
POTUS
KTLA

Senate passes bill to avert shutdown of federal government

The Senate gave final approval Thursday to legislation averting a weekend government shutdown, sending President Joe Biden a measure designed to give bipartisan bargainers more time to reach an overdue deal financing federal agencies until fall. Final passage was by a bipartisan 65-27 vote, five more than the 60 votes needed. The House easily approved […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Judge says Trump, his 2 eldest children must testify in New York AG’s investigation

Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas issued in December by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump and his two children must sit […]
POTUS
KTLA

Risk of a Ukraine war spreading in Europe rests on unknowns

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be devastating and a wider European war even worse. Whether a larger war happens would depend partly on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions, partly on the West’s military response and partly on plain luck. Although U.S. and European officials have said for days that a Russian invasion appeared imminent, Putin’s […]
POLITICS
KTLA

Record 7% in U.S. now identify as LGBT: Gallup

The percentage of U.S. adults who identify themselves as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or another sexuality other than heterosexual has increased to a new high of 7.1 percent, a recent Gallup poll found.
SOCIETY
KTLA

San Francisco recalls 3 members of city’s school board

San Francisco residents recalled three members of the city’s school board Tuesday for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic. Voters overwhelmingly approved the recall in a special election, according to tallies by the San Francisco Department of Elections. “The voters of this city have […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Crime, homelessness frame race for mayor of Los Angeles

The contest to become the next mayor of Los Angeles can be distilled into a single question with no easy answer: Who can fix this mess? Tourists still flock to Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, the palm trees soar along Sunset Boulevard, and the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions. But in many ways the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

73% of U.S. now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

The omicron wave that assaulted the United States this winter also bolstered its defenses, leaving enough protection against the coronavirus that future spikes will likely require much less — if any — dramatic disruption to society. Millions of individual Americans’ immune systems now recognize the virus and are primed to fight it off if they encounter omicron, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

California adopts nation’s 1st ‘endemic’ virus policy

California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns. The milestone, nearly two years in the making, envisions a return to a more normal existence with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Why are California’s Democratic leaders reluctant to halt the state’s gas tax hike?

Amid record-high gas prices, California’s Democratic legislative leaders said Wednesday they are reluctant to adopt Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to halt a gasoline tax increase scheduled to take effect in July because the resulting $500 million goes to vital programs. “I certainly have concerns” and others among Newsom’s fellow Democrats in the Assembly do as […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Biden admin cancels more than $70 million in student debt

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it will cancel more than $70 million in student debt for borrowers who say they were defrauded by the for-profit DeVry University — the first time the Education Department has approved such claims for an institution that’s still in operation. At least 1,800 former DeVry students will get their […]
COLLEGES
KTLA

Karen Bass takes lead in race to become L.A.’s next mayor, poll says

Voters would advance Rep. Karen Bass to the November runoff by a wide margin if the Los Angeles mayoral primary were today, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. About four months from primary day, June 7, who would join her in the runoff is anybody’s guess. Just under […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

CDC to soon update COVID masking guidance

The nation’s leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing that […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

San Francisco crime labs’ use of rape-kit DNA to probe other crimes shocks prosecutors

The San Francisco district attorney’s stunning claim that California crime labs are using DNA from sexual assault survivors to investigate unrelated crimes shocked prosecutors nationwide, and advocates said the practice could affect victims’ willingness to come forward. District Attorney Chesa Boudin said he became aware of the “opaque practice” last week after prosecutors found a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Ahoy, Facebook workers, from now on you’re all ‘Metamates’

Why can’t employees be “employees”? This seemingly goofy question arises after Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of the company formerly known as Facebook, now Meta Platforms, decreed that company workers henceforth will be known as “Metamates.” Metamates. It sounds like a club for people who take Metamucil. It sounds like a reboot of “Super Friends.” It […]
INTERNET
Tesla faces investigation into unexpected braking

 U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking” in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 […]
