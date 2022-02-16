ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Traction Laws in effect for Cottonwood Canyons, plan ahead

By Vivian Chow
 1 day ago

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – Traction Laws are in effect for both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons on Wednesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says drivers heading up SR-190 and SR-210 must be equipped with snow tires or traction devices.

As snowfall covers parts of the state and higher altitudes in Utah today, road conditions will be icy and potentially dangerous. Low visibility has been reported for Little Cottonwood Canyon.

UDOT says snowplows are working to clear the road. Drivers are advised to slow down and be prepared for snowfall to last throughout the day.

What if I have a two-wheel drive?

The traction device requirement for two-wheel-drive vehicles (under 12,000 GVW) when the traction law is in effect, is four 3 peak mountain snowflake tires (3PMSF).

If you don’t have snow tires, traction devices such as chains, snow socks, tire studs are also acceptable. Two-wheel drive vehicles may be denied access if these requirements are not met. If road conditions become too severe, all vehicles may be denied access for general safety

Drivers heading up to either Big or Little Cottonwood Canyons should plan ahead. UDOT officials say some roads are wet and slushy after snowplows have passed through.

