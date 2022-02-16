ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Attorney to file appeal on dismissed alleged ethics violations by Fayetteville police chief

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
 8 days ago
A Wake County attorney is preparing to appeal a ruling by the Fayetteville Ethics Commission that dismissed all allegations of ethics violations against Police Chief Gina Hawkins last month.

Attorney Mikael Gross emailed a letter to the commission attorney, Robert Cogwells, early Wednesday asking for all records pertaining to the three-day quasi-judicial hearing last month in order for him to file an appeal with the commission. Gross also stated he intends to file a writ of certiorari with Cumberland County Superior Court, asking the court if it could review the commission's findings.

If the Superior Court agrees to review the findings, a judge would determine whether the commission complied with the law and whether the complainant, in this case, Gross, met his burden. The court could either find the commission was correct; order the case back to the commission; or override the commission's decision.

Ethics Committee dismisses all complaints against Fayetteville police chief Gina Hawkins

Citing the city code that governs the commission, Gross noted in his email Wednesday morning that the findings should have been issued within 30 days of the conclusion of deliberations “and, unless provided otherwise in these rules, in the code of ethics, or in state law, shall make the findings and recommendations public.

“I am not sure where this is posted or how it was made public, but a clarification on that matter would be appropriate,” Gross wrote. “The opinion sent to me did not include any findings of fact or conclusions of law, just a generic dismissal, without any justification other than your email that stated that.”

Beginning Jan. 12, the Ethics Commissions’ five appointed members heard testimony over three days from at least four witnesses called by Gross — including the police chief — to testify in support of the allegations he leveled against her.

The issues, Gross said, came to light as he investigated cases he was handling from former and current employees of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Gross filed a 14-count complaint against Hawkins in August, but the commission agreed to only hear eight.

Allegations

The allegations the commission heard were:

• Hawkins terminated employees for misusing or converting to personal use city property, however during her tenure, she used her city-issued patrol car as a personal vehicle, even driving out of state to Georgia on personal business.

• Hawkins personally benefited from the issuance of city contracts by having her personal dog trained by the department K-9 trainer hired to train police canines. The issues of the contract resulted in personal gain for Hawkins at taxpayer expense in violation of both and city policy.

• Hawkins allowed the K-9 trainer to place choke collars on Fayetteville canine officers and "place them on the ground like a dog to 'teach them what it feels like to be a dog on a leash and collar.'"

• Hawkins hired the K-9 trainer as an officer with the Police Department, despite the trainer having issues with Training and Standards and being unable to attend Basic Law Enforcement Training. She reportedly allowed the trainer to ride with another K-9 officer and conduct criminal interdiction and traffic stops, "violating laws such as impersonating a police officer, not to mention unlawful searches, seizures, and interviews in violation of both the 4th and 5th Amendments to the United State Constitution."

• Hawkins has misused departmental resources by having on-duty officers divert from their patrol duties to help her locate her dog, which had gotten loose.

• Hawkins hired a verified gang member and when she learned that the gang unit had investigated the new hire without her authorization, she directed Internal Affairs to investigate the "entire gang unit."

• Hawkins initiated internal investigations of employees and managed the investigations, all while being the individual by which an initial appeal is to be heard, then disallowed questioning of herself by the grievant or appellee. "Hawkins' involvement in and guidance of these investigations is unethical and shows her propensity to guide the outcome of an investigation to one that she endorsed rather than one that is fair and equitable."

• Hawkins attempted to have an employee removed from the Fayetteville Police Benevolent Fund through her internal affairs sergeant. The board refused to remove the employee and the sergeant reportedly felt so badly for upsetting one of the board members he purchased her a gift.

Hawkins has vehemently denied the allegations.

Repeated requests to the city by The Fayetteville Observer to obtain copies of any of the ethics commission documents have been denied on the grounds that the records are a personnel matter.

Ethics hearing for Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins continued to next month

The city’s decision appears to be in opposition to case law. The NC Supreme Court made clear in N&O v. Poole that the personnel exceptions only apply to records that were first gathered by the employing agency.

Because the record was first gathered by the city Ethics Commission — not the employer — it is not a personnel record exempt from disclosure.

The city, however, claimed in a January email with the Observer that “the Poole case is distinguishable from this matter in that the Poole case dealt with State employee records.”

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

Comments / 12

cassie
8d ago

The city of Fayetteville needs new leadership starting with city manager, police chief, sheriff, mayor, city and county commissioner who are willing to work for the good of ALL citizens that live in Fayetteville

Reply
2
Robin Stoughton
8d ago

There's so much corruption. They force people to take plea bargains or they threaten them for years in prison if they don't take the plea bargain. They do anything they want while they arrest only the people they want to.

Reply
2
Aveeno Smith
8d ago

Dam, her and Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats of Lillington, NC are to be crowed BEST CROOKS OF NC WITH A GUN & BADGE.

Reply
2
 

