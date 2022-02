It's Thursday and thus time once again for the weekly installment of Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. For the 2nd time this year, Freddie's 30yr fixed survey rate rose by 0.23%. If we disregard the extreme market volatility in March 2020, we'd have to go all the way back to late 2016 to see rates rise this much in a single week. If we look at the 7 weeks since the most recent rate spike began in earnest, we'd have to go all the way back to 2013's taper tantrum to see a bigger move.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO