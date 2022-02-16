ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January retail sales surge 3.8% as consumers defy inflation

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Fueled by pay gains, solid hiring and enhanced savings, Americans sharply ramped up their spending at retail stores last month in a sign that many consumers remain unfazed by rising inflation. Retail sales jumped 3.8% from December to January, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, a...

#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Americans#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#Pnc Financial#Omicron#Bankrate Com
