ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

What Will Come Of The 21st Century? Nikola Tesla’s Predictions On Smart Tech, War, Coffee, & More

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSe52_0eG4PaPl00

Nikola Tesla, an inventor, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer, and futurist, made some incredible predictions on what the 21st century would look like, and it’s actually pretty on point. The inventor was born back in 1856 and died in 1943, so it’s interesting to see his take on smart technology from way back when (when the idea of a simple iPhone was probably groundbreaking).

OpenCulture.com suggests that some of the predictions may be too far off as they were made in the 1930s, so some of them may look “outlandish” to us now… in addition to some of these years not having happened quite yet. Tesla’s predictions are introduced with the disclaimer, that “forecasting is perilous. No man can look very far into the future.”

Nikola Tesla delivers his predictions for the 21st century

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZ6xg_0eG4PaPl00
Nikola Tesla at 34 years old / Pixabay

Let’s take a look at some of Tesla’s interesting and thought-provoking predictions…

  • “Buddhism and Christianity… will be the religion of the human race in the twenty-first century.”
  • “The year 2100 will see eugenics universally established.” Tesla went on to comment, “no one who is not a desirable parent should be permitted to produce progeny. A century from now it will no more occur to a normal person to mate with a person eugenically unfit than to marry a habitual criminal.”
  • “Hygiene, physical culture will be recognized branches of education and government. The Secretary of Hygiene or Physical Culture will be far more important in the cabinet of the President of the United States who holds office in the year 2025 than the Secretary of War.”
  • “I am convinced that within a century coffee, tea, and tobacco will be no longer in vogue. Alcohol, however, will still be used. It is not a stimulant but a veritable elixir of life.”
  • “There will be enough wheat and wheat products to feed the entire world, including the teeming millions of China and India.”
  • “Long before the next century dawns, systematic reforestation and the scientific management of natural resources will have made an end of all devastating droughts, forest fires, and floods. The universal utilization of water power and its long-distance transmission will supply every household with cheap power.” Tesla also foresaw that “the struggle for existence being lessened, there should be development along ideal rather than material lines.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yssZA_0eG4PaPl00
Person clicking an Apple Watch. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons / Rawpixel

He also goes on to predict the elimination of war, which in today’s world, seems a bit far out (and a bit too optimistic). He says the elimination of war will come “by making every nation, weak or strong, able to defend itself,” and then having war chests diverted to funding education and research.

In terms of women and feminism, he predicted that men will have met their match in women by the 21st century, but warned that “the acquisition of new fields of endeavor by women, their gradual usurpation of leadership, will dull and finally dissipate feminine sensibilities, will choke the maternal instinct, so that marriage and motherhood may become abhorrent and human civilization draw closer and closer to the perfect civilization of the bee.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h66Nn_0eG4PaPl00
FIRST INDOCHINA WAR 1954 – FRENCH IN VIETNAM / manhhai/Flickr

Certainly an interesting thought…

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

68-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Shares Top Beauty Tips For Women Over 50

Christie Brinkley, 68, recently shared her top beauty tips for women over 50, as well as some of her favorite products that give her such a gorgeous glow. She first begins her skin care process by using the SBLA Beauty The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand. “Apply it to your forehead, around the eyes, around the mouth, and at night almost everywhere,” Brinkley shares.
SKIN CARE
HackerNoon

Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Maria Serkova, a Model and AI Researcher

Maria is a model and actress transitioning into artificial intelligence. Her latest Hackernoon Top story is inspired by the replicants from Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner. She wrote about how to create a human by using edited DNA, stem cells, computer simulation, and 4D bioprinting. She also wrote about what the future AGI should know about humans, how eyes became the source of human consciousness, and why Optimus, Elon Musk's humanoid, will easily beat any other AGI efforts. She says she wants to make a film about a qualia collector and his devoted AI assistant.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikola Tesla
The Independent

‘Impossible’ material is twice as strong as steel and as light as plastic – and could transform phones and cars

Scientists have created a new material that is twice as strong as steel but as light as plastic.The material, previously thought impossible, is able to withstand up to six times more force than bulletproof glass and is twice as strong as steel.What’s more, it can be easily made in large quantities, thanks to a new breakthrough. And it could transform the way we make things such as cars and phones, or building structures such as bridges, its creators say.Objects could be coated in the material to allow them to be extra strong. Or whole, large things could be built...
TECHNOLOGY
DoYouRemember?

Just In: Bob Saget’s Cause Of Death Has Been Confirmed

At about a month since Bob Saget passed away, his cause of death has finally been revealed. The Full House star was originally found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, confirmed dead on January 9th, 2022. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family confirmed.
ORLANDO, FL
DoYouRemember?

Bindi Irwin Shares New Photo Of Her Husband With Sweet Message

Bindi Irwin has been known to share heartfelt tributes to her husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace on social media. Recently, she shared a photo of herself and Chandler, alongside a bird called a curlew. The two work together at the Australia Zoo and carry on Bindi’s father, the late Steve Irwin’s legacy there.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddhism And Christianity#Tech#War#Iphone
DoYouRemember?

The Man Who Tried To Save Elvis’ Life, But Failed

By the late 1960s, Elvis Presley’s career had taken a hit, some of which had to do with the arrival of The Beatles a few years earlier, which transformed the musical landscape. The other part of it was the reputation and legacy he was creating for himself by agreeing to make so many awful movies throughout the decade. But then came the opportunity for the 1968 television “comeback special,” which changed a lot of things.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

15 Vintage Baby Girl Names That Are Making A Comeback

When picking a name for a baby, parents often want a name that stands out. Whether a name for a boy, or proper girl names, the perfect choice must be made! There are a lot of common names out there that get overused, but picking a classic or vintage name can be a great way to find something unique.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Christianity
Country
China
DoYouRemember?

96-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Dances And Sings With His Wife For Her New Music Video

Dick Van Dyke is still out there dancing and singing! He appeared in a music video alongside his wife, Arlene Silver for her band Arlene & The Vantastix. The group covered the Doris Day song “Everybody Loves a Lover” for Valentine’s Day and the music video is adorable! The video came out just around the same time that Dick and Arlene will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Judy Norton Shares Why The Character Paul From ‘The Waltons’ Did Not Appear In All Reunions

The Waltons was so popular that the film spawned a television series and the TV show spawned several reunion specials. Recently, the film was rebooted with a new cast, and the original John-Boy Walton, Richard Thomas was brought in as the narrator. The Waltons is still popular, so Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton) has a YouTube channel where she explains some mysteries from the show. In a recent video, she explained why the character Paul, played by Morgan Stevens, was not brought back for more reunion specials.
TV SERIES
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
DoYouRemember?

Linda Evangelista Shares First Photos Of Her Body Since Procedure That Left Her ‘Brutally Disfigured’

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has come out and shared the first photos of her body since a cosmetic procedure left her “brutally disfigured,” and has been living in seclusion ever since. Now 56 years old, Evangelista went under the procedure of CoolSculpting, which is a “fat-freezing” procedure that’s been promoted as a noninvasive alternative to liposuction.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
6K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy