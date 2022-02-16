Pet Connection: Watching Over Whiskers will host a meet-and-greet Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Watching Over Whiskers supports routine vetting to help place kitties in loving homes, as well as Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) assistance and emergency vet assistance for kitties on a case by case basis.

To date, WOW has been able to TNR, vet and/or place well over 1000+ kitties. The Springfield community has made all the difference and given Marci Bowling and WOW volunteers the ability to help defenseless felines who have no voice but our own.

