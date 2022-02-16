ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Connection: Watching Over Whiskers will host a meet-and-greet Saturday

By Christina Randall
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Watching Over Whiskers supports routine vetting to help place kitties in loving homes, as well as Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) assistance and emergency vet assistance for kitties on a case by case basis.

To date, WOW has been able to TNR, vet and/or place well over 1000+ kitties. The Springfield community has made all the difference and given Marci Bowling and WOW volunteers the ability to help defenseless felines who have no voice but our own.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

