Dunkin' is seeking the green light to build another drive-thru location near one of the Hudson Valley's biggest attractions. It's come to the point where you can't seem to go anywhere in the Hudson Valley without passing a Dunkin'. For many, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. Over the past few years, Dunkin' has emerged as one of the area's favorite food stops. In fact, the chain was recently named the region's "best coffee" in a survey of the Hudson Valley's favorite food items this month.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO