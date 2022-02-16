ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China, Ukraine, Russia top podium in men's aerials freestyle skiing

By Alex Butler
 1 day ago
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- China's Qi Guangpu won Olympic gold in the freestyle skiing men's aerials final Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China. Ukrainian Oleksandr Abramenko and Russian Ilia Burov placed second and third in the event.

Sweden's Pirmin Werner and Americans Justin Schoenfeld and Christopher Lillis rounded out the six finalists in the event, held at Genting Snow Park A&M Stadium.

Guangpu, this time with a score of 129, nearly reached the podium for the same event at the 2014 and 2018 Winter Games. He placed fourth in the aerials final in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. He placed seventh in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Guangpu dashed down the slope, slid off the ramp, completed a back double full-full-double full and stuck an off-balance, but clean, landing to post his high score Wednesday in Zhangjiakou.

Schoenfeld and Lillis each fell during their landings. Schoenfeld scored a 106.50. Lillis totaled a 103.

Abramenko, who tallied a 116.50 on Wednesday, won gold in 2018. China's Jia Zongyang claimed silver and Burov won bronze in Pyeongchang. Burov posted a 114.93 for Bronze in 2022, while Zongyang didn't qualify for the final.

Guangpu won a silver medal earlier in the 2022 Winter Games when he teamed up with Xu Mengtao and Jia Zongyang last week in the mixed team aerials event. Team USA's Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenfeld won that event.

The freestyle skiing schedule continues with women's freeski halfpipe qualifications Thursday at Genting Snow Park H&S Stadium.

The next men's medal event, the ski cross big final, airs live at 2:30 a.m. EST Friday on NBC. That event re-airs at 7 p.m. EST Friday on USA.

#Freestyle Skiing#Cross Country Skiing#South China#Ukrainian#Russian#Americans#Usa Network#Peacocktv#Nbc#Bronze#Team Usa
Sports
