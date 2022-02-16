ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Listen: Bobby Weir, mxmtoon top notable Bay Area releases this week

By Adrian Spinelli
San Francisco Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, “Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado” (Third Man Records) Formed in 2018 as a trio with Grateful Dead guitarist Bobby Weir, super-producer and Blue Note Records president Don Was on double bass, and former Primus drummer Jay...

