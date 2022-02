Though he’s yet to take the court for the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden is already having a serious impact on his new team’s play. Take, for example, the Sixers’ final game before the All-Star game, where they traveled west to the bright lights and even colder weather of Milwaukee to face off against the reigning NBA Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. After failing to score a point from the field over the course of the first quarter, Tyrese Maxey was taken aside by Harden during a timeout and coached up with some on-the-fly advice on how to attack the Bucks in the painted area.

