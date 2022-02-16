ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

News to Know: Columbus schools launch a state redesign project, and changes to Joplin’s transportation services

By Tawnya Bach
 1 day ago
COLUMBUS, Kan. Columbus High School is now one of nine Kansas Schools approved to launch a state redesign project. The Columbus School District joined the Kansas CAN, School Redesign Project in 2019. It’s aimed at helping school’s ensure the success of their high school graduates. The school’s counselor, Nicki Strickland, says it’s already been beneficial for student’s futures. The main goal of the program is to help students explore their interests, in addition to core classes they may take. Watch the full story here.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The city of Joplin announces some changes to its transportation services due to staffing issues. Starting on the 28th the Sunshine Lamp Trolley will begin operating again from 9:00am to 6:00pm Monday through Friday. MAPS is cutting down it’s services. It will only operate four vans instead of the usual five. The hours of operation for maps will stay the same. The Sunshine Lamp Trolley provides three routes: red, blue, and green.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin School District is introducing a new way to celebrate the accomplishments of its alumni. On Tuesday the Joplin Schools Foundation announced the establishment of the Joplin Schools Hall of Fame. It’ll honor alumni from Lincoln, Memorial, Parkwood and Joplin high schools. The foundation hopes the hall of fame will serve as an inspiration for current and future students to pursue their dreams. The foundation will begin accepting applications on May 15th.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Valentine’s day is over, but that didn’t stop Missouri Southern from using the day after to show it’s students their love with stuff a lion day. Students got the chance to create their own Roary the Lion, Build-a-Bear style. They even come with their own outfits. Southern has been doing “stuff-a-lion” – for about 10 years now.

SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT: With football season over, this morning we are asking… What sport are you watching? Join our KOAM Facebook discussion and cast your vote on our KOAM InstaPoll @ koamnewsnow.com/vote.

