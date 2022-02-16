ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Man City Offer Made For Brazilian Savio Who Has Also Been Eyed By Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xxa1P_0eG4NPIY00

City tipped to sign yet another Brazilian.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City are reportedly favorites to beat Arsenal to the signing of highly-rated Brazilian winger Savio.

The 17-year-old, whose full name is Savio Moreira de Oliveira, is currently in Atletico Mineiro's first team, having come through the club's youth academy to make his debut in September 2020.

Arsenal and the Red Bull group, owners of RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg, both made contact with Atletico in December regarding their interest in Savio, according to a report by The Guardian .

But the report also claims that City have since gone clear in the race for Savio's signature by offering Atletico €6.5m ($7.4m) plus add-ons and a sell-on clause.

European clubs cannot formally sign Brazilian players until their 18th birthday and Savio will reach that age in April, so there is nothing to delay a summer transfer.

But Savio would be unlikely to join City's senior side straight away.

It is claimed that he may be loaned out to PSV Eindhoven in Holland next season.

City already have three senior Brazilians in their first team squad, in goalkeeper Ederson, midfielder Fernandinho and striker Gabriel Jesus.

They also have Brazilian teenager Kayky, 18, on the fringes of their first-team.

Kayky, who has made substitute appearances in wins at Swindon and Norwich this year, joined City from Fluminense last summer.

Man City are said to be close to agreeing a deal to bring Brazilian teen Savio to the Etihad Stadium

IMAGO/David Blunsden

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Arsenal battling Man City for Atletico Mineiro whizkid Savio

Arsenal face competition from Manchester City for Atletico Mineiro whizkid Savio. Globo Esporte says City are in talks over a £5.4million deal for Savio. The Brazil U18 international - also known as Savinho - has already made 21 first team appearances for Atletico despite being just 17 years old and has been attracting attention from a number of clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Daily Mail

Manchester City plotting to hijack Arsenal's move for Brazilian wonderkid Savio with Premier League champions entering the race for the £5.4m Atletico Mineiro teenager

Manchester City are in talks over a £5.4million deal for Atletico Mineiro winger Savio. The Brazil U18 international - also known as Savinho - has already made 21 first team appearances for Atletico despite being just 17 years old and has been attracting attention from a number of clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba 'open to joining a Premier League club' with the Man United midfielder having put contract talks on hold until this summer when his current deal expires... with Man City boss Pep Guardiola having previously called him an 'incredible player'

Paul Pogba is reportedly open to offers for a move to another Premier League side this summer if he elects to leave Manchester United. The midfielder joined United for a then world record fee of £89million in 2016 but his contract at Old Trafford will expire at the end of the season following a mixed spell where he has often struggled to perform at his best.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Man City#Brazilians#Manchester City#Rb Leipzig#Red Bull#Rb Salzburg#The Guardian#Atletico#European#Psv Eindhoven
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League, schedule, odds: Corner Picks for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool, more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on CBS and aramount+, more than two months after the conclusion of group play. Now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
UEFA
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool think they can lure PSG's Kylian Mbappe to Anfield

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Liverpool want in on race for Mbappe. Liverpool are beginning their pursuit...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Man City hit five past Sporting Lisbon in Champions League rout

Manchester City have one foot in the Champions League quarterfinals after an impressive 5-0 win at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola's side scored four goals in the first half through Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and a brace from Bernardo Silva. - Dawson: Man City's win puts Champions League rivals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool score, ratings: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah have Reds near Champions League quarters

Liverpool are on the verge of a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after earning a well-deserved 2-0 win at Inter Milan on Wednesday in their round of 16 first leg. The Reds dominated the chances for most of the match, but it looked like it would end in a 0-0 draw as the seconds ticked off. Substitute Roberto Firmino and superstar attacker Mohamed Salah had other ideas and both scored in the final quarter of an hour to give Liverpool the comfortable lead. The winning goal from Firmino came off a corner kick where the Brazilian headed home an unbelievable goal in the 75th minute:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ronaldinho firing blanks, Javier Saviola sent off for a stupid kick, a half-time brawl and a young Xavi in midfield with Andres Iniesta on the bench... Barcelona's last UEFA Cup tie 18 years ago saw a shock loss to Celtic as they prepare for Napoli test

The UEFA Europa League is certainly unfamiliar territory for Barcelona. Indeed, it was still known as the UEFA Cup the last time they slummed it in the continent's secondary competition. But having crashed out of the Champions League back in December, they pick up against Napoli in a mouth-watering tie...
UEFA
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
27
Followers
48
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy