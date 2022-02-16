Report: Man City Offer Made For Brazilian Savio Who Has Also Been Eyed By Arsenal

City tipped to sign yet another Brazilian.

Manchester City are reportedly favorites to beat Arsenal to the signing of highly-rated Brazilian winger Savio.

The 17-year-old, whose full name is Savio Moreira de Oliveira, is currently in Atletico Mineiro's first team, having come through the club's youth academy to make his debut in September 2020.

Arsenal and the Red Bull group, owners of RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg, both made contact with Atletico in December regarding their interest in Savio, according to a report by The Guardian .

But the report also claims that City have since gone clear in the race for Savio's signature by offering Atletico €6.5m ($7.4m) plus add-ons and a sell-on clause.

European clubs cannot formally sign Brazilian players until their 18th birthday and Savio will reach that age in April, so there is nothing to delay a summer transfer.

But Savio would be unlikely to join City's senior side straight away.

It is claimed that he may be loaned out to PSV Eindhoven in Holland next season.

City already have three senior Brazilians in their first team squad, in goalkeeper Ederson, midfielder Fernandinho and striker Gabriel Jesus.

They also have Brazilian teenager Kayky, 18, on the fringes of their first-team.

Kayky, who has made substitute appearances in wins at Swindon and Norwich this year, joined City from Fluminense last summer.