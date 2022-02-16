ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria recognized for financial transparency, ethical accounting

By Jennifer Flores
 1 day ago
The City of Victoria Finance office received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for fiscal year 2020 and was found to be in compliance with state accounting standards for fiscal year 2021.

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria received its 38th consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The Government Finance Officers Association awarded the City for its end-of-year financial report for the fiscal year 2020.

The certification recognizes state and local governments that go beyond minimum accounting standards. It also recognizes them for reflecting “the spirit of transparency and full disclosure,” according to the GFOA’s website.

The award also informs bond rating agencies, bond investors and other financial entities that the City is committed to financial transparency, said Chief Financial Officer Gilbert Reyna. This helps the City secure loans at competitive interest rates.

Chief Financial Officer Gilbert Reyna released the following statement

Chief Financial Officer Gilbert Reyna

“The fact that we can provide detailed financial information helps these entities make informed decisions,” Reyna said. “Earning this award for 38 consecutive years is a tremendous reflection on the City’s commitment to financial excellence and transparency.”

Harrison Waldrop & Uherek, an accounting firm, certified that the City’s accounting practices for the fiscal year 2021 follow State procedures for documentation and oversight. The City was also in compliance with these standards every year since Texas began requiring local government audits more than 50 years ago.

The City of Victoria will submit Harrison Waldrop & Uherek’s audit for certification by the GFOA. If accepted, the audit will serve as the 39th consecutive City of Victoria audit to be certified by the GFOA.

You can view the financial report and other documents related to City spending and investment by visiting www.victoriatx.gov/finance. You can also view detailed information about planned spending for the fiscal year 2022 by visiting www.victoriatx.gov/budget.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County Commissioner Precinct Two Race

VICTORIA, Texas – The race for the Victoria County Commissioner Precinct 2 seat is in full swing as election day comes closer. The four candidates running are incumbent Kevin Janak, Zed Stewart, Jason Ohrt and Jeanette Valdez, All four candidates share a business and financial background and they’re looking to use their expertise in the office. Candidate Zed Stewart says...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A word from Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd

The following article was submitted by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. This week Victoria ISD presented at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon. We present annually as an opportunity to update our Chamber partners about the good things happening in VISD. The presentation is meant to be informative for the audience and we pack as much information as possible into a very short window of time. We can never get to everything, so we try to focus on two or three key areas for us. In the past few years, we have focused heavily on the state of finances for the district, because that has been a concern for us, and we recognized the need to improve our overall standing. When I began in 2018, our fund balance at year-end was $11.8 Million. That was a dangerously low amount for a district of our size, and it put a great strain on our community. After four years of restructuring from top to bottom (including cutting nearly 30% of central office administration. To be clear, we started at a percentage lower than the state average and reduced from there), I am proud to say our financial standing has improved dramatically and the state of our finances is exceptional. Our fund balance stands at $37.5 Million, which is the recommended level the state suggests for Victoria ISD and helps us achieve a perfect score on our financial integrity rating. Perfect score, in case you missed it the first time. I only presented two slides on finances. Mostly, I focused on the fact that every single audit and rating organization (state, federal, and local) finds us to be superior and without any areas of concern. This year I focused almost exclusively on student learning pathways, student achievement, student learning challenges coming out of COVID, Advanced Placement, Dual Credit, Dual Enrollment, and graduation rates. I also focused a bit on communications since we have launched the first-ever VISD mobile app, re-designed and launched the website, have started a YouTube channel, enhanced our monthly administration report, and launched a communications e-newsletter, which is still the very best way to get accurate information about the district.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Innovation Collective works with community to bring out the best in Victoria

A message from Karissa Winters, the Victoria community lead for Innovation Collective. Victorians with entrepreneurial ambitions often feel like they need to move somewhere else to make their dreams a reality. I grew up here myself, but I moved away because there was no clear pathway for me. Now, as a community lead with Innovation Collective, I’ve returned to Victoria with the goal of helping give residents the tools they need to succeed.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
