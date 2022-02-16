Victoria recognized for financial transparency, ethical accounting

The City of Victoria Finance office received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for fiscal year 2020 and was found to be in compliance with state accounting standards for fiscal year 2021.

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria received its 38th consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The Government Finance Officers Association awarded the City for its end-of-year financial report for the fiscal year 2020.

The certification recognizes state and local governments that go beyond minimum accounting standards. It also recognizes them for reflecting “the spirit of transparency and full disclosure,” according to the GFOA’s website.

The award also informs bond rating agencies, bond investors and other financial entities that the City is committed to financial transparency, said Chief Financial Officer Gilbert Reyna. This helps the City secure loans at competitive interest rates.

Chief Financial Officer Gilbert Reyna released the following statement

“The fact that we can provide detailed financial information helps these entities make informed decisions,” Reyna said. “Earning this award for 38 consecutive years is a tremendous reflection on the City’s commitment to financial excellence and transparency.”

Harrison Waldrop & Uherek, an accounting firm, certified that the City’s accounting practices for the fiscal year 2021 follow State procedures for documentation and oversight. The City was also in compliance with these standards every year since Texas began requiring local government audits more than 50 years ago.

The City of Victoria will submit Harrison Waldrop & Uherek’s audit for certification by the GFOA. If accepted, the audit will serve as the 39th consecutive City of Victoria audit to be certified by the GFOA.

You can view the financial report and other documents related to City spending and investment by visiting www.victoriatx.gov/finance. You can also view detailed information about planned spending for the fiscal year 2022 by visiting www.victoriatx.gov/budget.