Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Wes Miller Gives Update on Abdul Ado's Injury Status

By Russ Heltman
 1 day ago

The Bearcats defense has taken a big hit since Ado suffered an ankle injury on Feb. 9.

CINCINNATI — Bearcats center Abdul Ado missed his first game of the season last night due to an ankle injury. UC sorely missed his presence inside; Cincinnati was outscored 38-26 in the paint against Memphis.

UC head coach Wes Miller updated the media on Ado's health status Tuesday night and revealed that the defensive stalwart suffered an ankle injury against South Florida, then didn't practice before playing against Tulsa.

The injury severely limited his movement on defense and offense where he finished with zero points and five rebounds against the Golden Hurricane. Ado is the defensive anchor for this team when healthy. The graduate transfer leads all UC rotation players in defensive rating (85.3 points per 100 possessions) and is 15th in the AAC with a 3.11% steal rate.

Cincinnati's allowed 80-plus points three times in the past two weeks after giving up 80 just twice all season before this month.

Check out Miller's comments below as Ado tries to work his way back in time for Thursday's home game against Wichita State.

Wes Miller Gives an Update on Abdul Ado's Health (; 1:01)

