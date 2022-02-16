As another sign of problems in Florida’s property-insurance industry, two insurers said Tuesday they are halting writing new business in the state.

St. Johns Insurance and Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp. notified agents of the decisions, according to copies of the notices.

St. Johns said in its notice that it has used “many strategies to manage our risks,” such as not renewing policies, using new rules for eligibility for business, and making rate changes.

But it said, “At this time, St. Johns Insurance has made the difficult decision to suspend all new business writing statewide as of February 15, 2022 … This closure applies to all lines of business.” The announcements came as state lawmakers consider proposals to address the troubled industry, which has shed policies and sought hefty rate increases to try to reduce financial risks.

The problems have led to a huge influx of customers at the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., which has been adding thousands of policies a week.

As of Jan. 31, Citizens had 776,790 policies, about a 75 percent increase over the past two years.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Two Property Insurers Halt New Policies In Florida