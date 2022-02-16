ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Two Property Insurers Halt New Policies In Florida

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34oggl_0eG4NC4L00

As another sign of problems in Florida’s property-insurance industry, two insurers said Tuesday they are halting writing new business in the state.

St. Johns Insurance and Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp. notified agents of the decisions, according to copies of the notices.

St. Johns said in its notice that it has used “many strategies to manage our risks,” such as not renewing policies, using new rules for eligibility for business, and making rate changes.

But it said, “At this time, St. Johns Insurance has made the difficult decision to suspend all new business writing statewide as of February 15, 2022 … This closure applies to all lines of business.” The announcements came as state lawmakers consider proposals to address the troubled industry, which has shed policies and sought hefty rate increases to try to reduce financial risks.

The problems have led to a huge influx of customers at the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., which has been adding thousands of policies a week.

As of Jan. 31, Citizens had 776,790 policies, about a 75 percent increase over the past two years.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Two Property Insurers Halt New Policies In Florida

Comments / 26

Susie Hepple
1d ago

It wasn’t a difficult for them. They take our payments, spend it on bonuses, increased salaries, massive parties, company credit cards … they don’t invest that money like they used to so they’d be financially ready for a catastrophic event. They’ve been allowed to take our money and waste it on themselves. The result is “they’ve run out of other peoples money to spend”! Which sums up liberals in politics and businesses held by liberals in this country.

Reply(13)
33
NWFLA TRUMP
1d ago

House insurance is getting like Medical Insurance, ridiculous prices and coverage for what you pay goes down each year, Rip off

Reply
12
joe perrailt
1d ago

maybe if people would stop scamming the insurance companies for new roofs they would stop leaving the State

Reply
16
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Policies#Property Insurance#State Insurance#New Policies#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
103K+
Followers
13K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy