WASHINGTON - He grew up here, right in front of us. When Ryan Zimmerman was 20 and played third base and the Washington Nationals made him the first draft choice in the history of the franchise, there were teenagers in the District who had no idea what it was like to have a Major League Baseball team at home. As he retires as a 37-year-old part-time first baseman - with all of his 1,799 games, his 1,846 hits, his 284 home runs in the same uniform - there are Washington teenagers who can't imagine having no home team for which to root. That's a career, in full.

