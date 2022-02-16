ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Gov. Whitmer highlights fiscal year 2023 budget

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
 1 day ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined local elected officials and economic leaders to highlight her fiscal year 2023 budget .

The governor is discussed how she believes her budget builds up Michigan’s economy.

Some key investments being made in the budget include:

  • $18.4 billion investment in education, fully funding Michigan’s Great Start Readiness Program (GRSP)
  • $1.6 billion to recruit and retain educators
  • $6.3 billion into infrastructure
  • $66 million for generators for pump stations for flood prevention
  • $34 million in high-water infrastructure grants to local governments
  • $135 million to increase wages for frontline healthcare workers
  • $60 million to increase the wages for non-direct care worker nursing staff

Last week, the governor put forward a budget that cuts taxes for working families and seniors.

That budget also put forth investments in the economy, education, infrastructure, health care and public safety.

Whitmer will be joined by Tim Daman, President & CEO of Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, and Dr. Steve Robinson, President at Lansing Community College.

WLNS

WLNS

