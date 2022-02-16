What to know as California mask mandate ends

California health officials lifted the statewide COVID-19 indoor mask mandate in public settings for vaccinated people on Feb.16 at 12:01 a.m.

Officials argued that COVID's spread has also waned significantly across the region and that relaxing mask requirements is part of a shift toward a "new normal" of living with the virus rather than attempting to snuff out its spread completely.

"We are able to take this next major step of removing the universal indoor mask requirement because we have laid a strong foundation in good public health protections -- especially vaccines and boosters -- and know we can reduce severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths," Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli said.

Children, however, are still required to keep their masks on at school for at least another two weeks.

Health & Human Services Agency Sec. Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Monday in a press conference that the state will reassess the current mask requirement for schools on Feb. 28.

Last week, Fresno County health officials said that while the county has likely passed its omicron peak, hospitals were still strained. Officials said it could be well into March before they begin operating normally.

This is why health leaders say the county isn't out of the woods just yet.

"While I know, people are really frustrated, and I know people want to rip off the mask. I do agree that statewide it was reasonable to expire it. We have to be a little careful about locally, where we have lower vaccination numbers, higher testing rate and higher COVID positive cases," said UCSF Fresno Mobile HEAL COVID-19 Equity Project member, Dr. Kenny Banh.

The highly-infectious omicron variant could hasten the pandemic to end after the surge, according to several experts ABC7 News talked to.

The CDC has said cloth masks are not that effective against omicron, but Dr. Cody said residents in her county still need this protection.

"Masks are very important additional layer and have been throughout the pandemic," she said. "We need to layer up, need many layers in place when there's a lot of COVID circulating right now. We are still at the high levels of community transmission, we are in the CDC red, and that's why we are still requiring masks indoors."

In summary:

When - The California indoor mask mandate will expire at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

- The California indoor mask mandate will expire at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Kids - Unvaccinated individuals over age 2 will continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings.

- Unvaccinated individuals over age 2 will continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings. Business operators - Businesses, venue operators and hosts may determine their own paths forward to protect staff and patrons and may choose to require all patrons to wear masks.

- Businesses, venue operators and hosts may determine their own paths forward to protect staff and patrons and may choose to require all patrons to wear masks. Where masks are still required - Indoor masking is still required in California for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in public transportation; health care settings; congregate settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters; long term care facilities; and in K-12 schools and childcare settings.

- Indoor masking is still required in California for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in public transportation; health care settings; congregate settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters; long term care facilities; and in K-12 schools and childcare settings. Strongly recommended by the state - Masks still strongly recommended; vaccines and boosters urged to further strengthen defenses.

Full list of where masks are still required:

Indoor public spaces (until Feb. 15, 2022)

Workplaces (until Feb. 15, 2022)

Public transit

Healthcare settings (including long term care facilities)

Adult and senior care facilities

Indoors in K-12 schools, childcare, and other youth settings

State and local correctional facilities and detention centers

Homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling centers

Masks are required for unvaccinated people and recommended for everyone in:

Places of worship

TOP QUESTIONS

When are masks exempt in the places that still require masking?

Children under two years old are exempt at all times, due to the risk of suffocation.

Those with the following conditions are also exempt: a medical condition or mental health condition disability that precludes wearing a mask. This includes those for whom a mask could obstruct breathing, who are unconscious or incapacitated, unable to remove a mask without assistance.

People for whom seeing the mouth is essential for communication - hearing impaired or those communicating with a person who is hearing impaired.

People for whom wearing a mask would create a risk as they work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators, or workplace safety guidelines.

How effective are cloth masks?

Face masks can help slow the spread of coronavirus and single layer cloth masks are the least effective, unless they are layered, preferably with three or more. Here is a list of masks recommended by the California government.

N95

KF94

KN95

Double mask

Fitted surgical mask

Surgical mask

Cloth mask with three or more layers

Whatever mask you wear, make sure it fits to your face closely and without gaps.

Do employers need to provide masks for unvaccinated workers?

Yes. The state requires employers to provide unvaccinated employees with NIOSH-certified respirator masks for voluntary use when working indoors, or in a vehicle with others.

Unvaccinated workers must wear masks in state offices.