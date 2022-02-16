ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Collinsville, Illinois home completely destroyed by fire this morning

By Chris Regnier, Monica Ryan
 1 day ago

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A Collinsville, Illinois home was completely destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.

The fire started at about 7:15 a.m. at a home located in the 200 block of Lake Ridge Drive. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. When firefighters arrived at the home, flames were already shooting from the home. It then grew to a second alarm fire.

The flames were subdued by about 8:45 a.m. Crews from seven different departments responded. Collinsville Fire Department Chief John Bailot said no one was inside of the home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

The homeowner, Robert Bonner, was in Florida. He told FOX 2’s Chris Regnier that he has been in Florida for some time and has somebody watching the house. He has no idea what happened but is grateful that nobody was hurt. Robert, who more commonly goes by “Bob,” said he built the home in 1996 and lived there alone.

There was a housesitter at the home over the weekend.

Bailot said Wednesday’s gusty winds made the firefighters’ job even more difficult. He said the winds fanned the flames and contributed to the spread of the fire.

When a neighbor noticed the fire Wednesday morning, he went to the home and banged on the door to alert anyone inside of the flames.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene. Chief Bailot says he has an investigator looking into the fire and if he needs to he may call in the state fire marshal to assist in the investigation.

