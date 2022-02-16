ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Dip After Wall Street Breaks a 3-Day Losing Streak

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures dropped modestly Wednesday, one day after Wall Street broke a three-session losing streak. After two hot inflation reports, January retail sales rose much stronger than expected. Signs of tensions easing between Russia and Ukraine ignited a rally Tuesday that propelled the Dow and the S&P 500 up more...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Peter Thiel-backed Palantir stock drops 12% after missing profit estimates

Palantir missed quarterly profit estimates and forecast weaker margins Thursday, as the data analytics software company boosts spending to rebuild its platform and bolster a growing commercial business. Shares of Denver-based Palantir dropped more than 12% and were the most traded across US exchanges, after the company said it expects...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Roku Stock Dips Ahead Of Earnings Report: What To Watch For

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading lower Thursday in sympathy with other streaming stocks amid general market weakness. The stock has been unable to break the strong downward trend it has been trading in.
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Roku, Shake Shack, Sunrun & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Roku — Shares of video-streaming company dropped 12% in extended trading after the firm's fourth-quarter revenue missed expectations. Roku reported revenue of $865 million last quarter, versus $894 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The company also issued first-quarter revenue guidance below consensus.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

While these companies have promising futures, Wall Street's loftiest price targets may be out of reach. Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Over the past six-plus weeks, the broader market has undergone its steepest decline since the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Stock Futures#Inflation#Dow#Cnbc#Investing Club#Treasury#Fed#Nato
Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia stock dips as Q4 results top expectations

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street ends mixed after Fed minutes

Feb 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS MIXED AFTER FED MINUTES (1605 EST/2105 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes cut early losses to end mixed on Wednesday after...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Investor's Business Daily

Roblox Stock Falls After Video Game Platform Misses Fourth-Quarter Targets

Video game platform Roblox (RBLX) late Tuesday missed Wall Street's estimates for the fourth quarter. Roblox stock tumbled on the news. The San Mateo, Calif.-based company lost 25 cents a share on bookings of $770.1 million in the December quarter. Analysts had expected Roblox to lose 12 cents a share on bookings of $772 million, according to FactSet. In the year-earlier period, it lost 30 cents a share on bookings of $642 million.
SAN MATEO, CA
MarketWatch

Shopify stock falls despite earnings beat

Shares of Shopify Inc. SHOP, -16.04% were off more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday though the e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest earnings and revenue figures. Shopify posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $371.3 million, or $2.95 a share, whereas it generated net income of $123.9 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The company's loss in the most recent quarter included a $509.7 million net unrealized loss on investments. Shopify saw adjusted earnings per share decline to $1.36 from $1.58 a year prior, though the company came in ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for $1.30. Revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $978 million, while analysts had been looking for $1.34 billion. Shopify's gross merchandise volume came in at $54.1 billion, above the FactSet consensus, which was for about $53 billion. For the full year ahead, Shopify anticipates that revenue growth will be below the 57% rate seen in 2021 "but still rapid and outpacing the growth of e-commerce." The company expects to "see economic growth supporting the continued penetration of retail by e-commerce," despite caution about inflation and consumer spending habits, as well as the absence of stimulus funds. Shopify projects that its year-over-year revenue growth will be lower in the first quarter of 2022 and highest in the fourth quarter. Shares have lost 46.7% over the past three months as the S&P 500.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Roblox, Shopify, Upstart and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Roblox — Shares of the metaverse-focused gaming company plunged more than 25% after Roblox's latest quarterly report missed Wall Street expectations. Roblox posted a loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $770 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $772 million.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3-Day Losing Streak on Ukraine Tensions

A three-day losing streak for the Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 and small-cap Russell 2000 is what we see as of Monday’s closing bell, with the Nasdaq flat for most of the last hour of trading, finishing just -0.002% on the day. The Dow, which lost -172 points at the close, -0.50%, had been down -434 points at its low. The S&P 500 spent almost all day submerged, closing -0.38%.
WORLD
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Futures Relatively Steady After Comments From Russia's Top Diplomat

U.S. stock futures wiped out sharp earlier losses and turned briefly positive to start the new week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday appeared to suggest Moscow would continue talks with EU and NATO officials over Ukraine. Investors are monitoring the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates more aggressively this year, starting next month. (CNBC)
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy