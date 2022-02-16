ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Retail Sales Surge 3.8% in January, Much More Than Expected Amid Inflation Rise

By Jeff Cox, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail sales increased 3.8% in January, well ahead of the 2.1% estimate and much better than the 2.5% decline in December. Online shopping and furniture sales boosted the number, while sporting goods and gasoline sales totals declined. The numbers reflect an active consumer as well as rising inflation. Consumer...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

January retail sales bounce back after Omicron disruption

Shoppers returned to the high street in droves last month as UK retail sales rebounded after the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the easing of related restrictions, new figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said sales rose by 1.9% in January, meaning they were 3.6%...
RETAIL
CNBC

U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended Feb. 12, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 219,000 applications for the latest week. "While some level of labor market churn should continue in the near term, we would...
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#The Commerce Department#Dow Jones#Covid#Pnc
actionforex.com

Strong Sales Cementing the Importance of Fed Rate Hikes

Total US retail sales rose by 3.8% in January and by 3.3% ex auto and fuel vs expected 2.1% and 1.0%, respectively. Both figures confirm a favourable environment in the world’s largest economy for a tighter monetary policy. The nominal sales charts clearly show a break from the long-term...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. import prices rebound sharply in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased by the most in nearly 11 years in January amid a jump the cost of energy products and strained supply chains, the latest indication that high inflation could persist for a while. Import prices increased 2.0% last month, the largest rise...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Jobless claims rise for the first time in a month

More Americans applied for employment benefits last week following three straight weeks of declines. Jobless claims rose by 23,000 to 248,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. Claims were revised up to 225,000 the previous week. Economist attribute the uptick to lingering effects of the Omicron wave. "The trend...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CNBC

Japan's consumer prices rose in January, but at a slower pace

Japan's core consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in January but at a slower pace than in the previous month, boosting the likelihood the country's central bank will lag behind other economies in raising interest rates. The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices...
ECONOMY
AFP

US retailers begin 2022 with a big jump in sales

US retail sales boomed in January as shops more than regained ground lost in an unexpected December slump, despite high inflation, according to government data released Wednesday. Retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported. "The strength of this rebound adds credence to the idea that December sales were weak largely because people pulled holiday purchases forward, fearing shortages of popular items," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said, adding that the sales forecast better-than-expected growth in the first quarter. The White House cheered the data, saying on Twitter that it shows how President Joe Biden "has taken concrete action to get Americans back to work, battle Covid-19, and address supply chain issues, helping our economy continue to build on what has already been a historic period of growth."
BUSINESS
WDBO

Retail sales surge 3.8% in Jan. as threat of omicron eases

NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans picked up the spending pace in January as the threat of omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages. Retail sales surged a seasonally adjusted 3.8% last month, whizzing past the projections of most economists. That compared to the prior month when sales slid 2.5% according to revised figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Commerce Department.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

US January retail sales 3.8% versus 2.1% estimate

Ex autos 3.3% versus 0.8% estimate. Control group 4.8% versus 1.0% estimate. The control group excludes oil, gas, and building materials. total sales for November 2021 through January 2022 were up 16.1% from the same period a year ago. gasoline stations sales were up 33.4% from January 2021. food services...
BUSINESS
KTLA

U.S. wholesale inflation surges again, rising 9.7% from a year earlier

Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year […]
BUSINESS
CBS News

Wholesale prices jump, adding to inflation woes for U.S. consumers

Wholesale inflation in the U.S. surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier, in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its Producer Price Index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy