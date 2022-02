Amplitude’s growing technology ecosystem makes it the hub for turning customer data into actionable insights and targeted digital experiences. Amplitude, Inc. , the pioneer in digital optimization, announced new and enhanced integrations across the technology stack to empower organizations to better unify, analyze, and act on customer data. Amplitude now has new integrations with Adobe Launch, AWS Redshift, Google BigQuery, Google Tag Manager, and MailChimp as well as an enhanced integration with HubSpot. This adds to the more than 60 existing integrations that unlock actionable customer insights that fuel faster product innovation. The new set of integrations allows customers to seamlessly ingest data into Amplitude, reduce time to implement Amplitude, and create more customized marketing campaigns.

SOFTWARE ・ 23 HOURS AGO