ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Akamai To Acquire Linode to Provide Businesses with a Developer-friendly and Massively-distributed Platform to Build, Run and Secure Applications

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Akamai Technologies, Inc., the world’s most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Linode, one of the easiest-to-use and most trusted infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform providers. Modern digital experiences, including virtual environments like the metaverse, are created through...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

CGE Energy’s Subsidiary Aradatum Partners with Twisthink to Develop Tower Control Systems

CGE Energy, Inc.’s subsidiary, Aradatum, a cleantech telecommunications technology company has assembled a best-in-class engineering and manufacturing team as the company prepares for their initial pilot installations of their next generation wireless tower infrastructure in early 2023. The Company is pleased to announce that it has expanded its strategic development partners by recently appointing Michigan technology and design firm Twisthink to lead Aradatum’s tower control system development.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

PiLab Technology (BIFROST) Raises $8.4 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Korea Investment Partners and STIC Ventures

PiLab Technology, Inc. raised $8.4 million in a Series A funding round led by Korea Investment Partners Co., Ltd, STIC Ventures, and other notable investors. The two leading Korean venture capital and private equity firms, Korea Investment Partners and STIC Ventures, are known for their prior unicorn investments, including the South Korean internet giant Kakao Corp. and the entertainment company HYBE. Followed by their seed funding round of $3.3 million back in 2019, Korea Investment Partners is continuing this latest Series A round in PiLab Technology.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Wiliot Names Former Amazon Supply Chain Executive Manish Bansal as Chief Product Officer

Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose combination of self-powered, stamp-sized computers and cloud-based automation enables trillions of “things” to communicate with manufacturers, named Manish Bansal Chief Product Officer. Bansal joins the company after a successful 15-year career with Amazon, and will be responsible for developing and scaling...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Cloud Computing#Computing Power#Platform To Build
aithority.com

Voxpopme Launches Two Solutions to Enhance Video Analysis

Voxpopme has unveiled new video analysis solutions to help marketing, product, and insights leaders make decisions quickly and accurately. Built into Voxpopme’s video survey software, the latest analysis tools allow users to pair the platform’s automated analytics with human intelligence, making it easier to find and report insights from video feedback.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

YuJa, Inc. Marks Milestone As First Cloud-Based Video Platform To Achieve HIPAA Compliance

YuJa, Inc., a leader in enterprise video solutions, recently announced that the company has been certified as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant, becoming the first cloud-based Enterprise Video Platform to achieve the designation. Latest Aithority Insights: Redbot Security Names New Chief Security Officer as the Company Continues...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Everest Discovery and Zaviant Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership

Everest Discovery LLC, a leading national litigation support and eDiscovery provider, and Zaviant Consulting, a leader in cybersecurity, data privacy and compliance consulting, today announce the formation of a strategic partnership. The partnership will enable both companies to support their clients’ data needs – from cybersecurity and data privacy to...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Lever Announces Winter Release and Significant 2021 Growth Helping Over 4,500 Customers Enhance Talent Acquisition Analytics Into Hiring Processes

New analytics updates include Diversity dashboards to enable customers to further DEI goals. Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, has announced their winter feature release, enhancing analytics capabilities and ease of use. Additionally, Lever is serving more than 4,500 customers and has added more than 100 technology partnerships and integrations in the last fiscal year; the company’s continued momentum makes it clear that hiring and talent acquisition has never been more important to brands and companies .
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Apps Associates Acquires World-class Oracle Value Chain Experts, AEI Worldwide

Marking the company’s fourth acquisition, Apps Associates adds niche planning and scheduling capabilities to expand their Supply Chain Management offering for customers.. Apps Associates, a premier enterprise application advisory services leader, announced the acquisition of Ontario-based, AEI Worldwide (AEI). Industry leaders in Oracle’s Value Chain solutions, integration and advisory, AEI not only expands Apps Associates’ global footprint in North America, but broadens its supply chain management expertise and client portfolio across the aerospace, high-tech, industrial, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

RED Technologies Accelerates its 5G Plan in Unlicensed Spectrum with French Government 5G Stimulus Strategy

The French Government recently announced an acceleration strategy dedicated to 5G and future networks. Cedric O, Minister for Digital Transition and Electronic Communications, announced that RED Technologies has been selected through its “DAT 5G” (Democratizing Access to 5G Technology) project to develop a cloud based 5G NR-U platform to provide industrial SMEs and mid-caps with low cost 5G connectivity using unlicensed spectrum.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

BEET Releases Version 4.2 of Envision Process Visibility System, Unique Patented Tool Identifies Current and Future Defects in Manufacturing Process

BEET, a global leader in manufacturing visibility systems, announces the release of version 4.2 of its Envision Process Visibility System (ePVS). This unique patented tool identifies current and potential defects in any manufacturing process. Version 4.2 of ePVS provides a better user experience by processing raw data faster and transforming...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Amazon Drone Project Layoffs: IDTechEx Analyzes the Future of Drone Delivery

In 2021, it was reported that over 100 employees at Amazon Prime Air, Amazon’s drone delivery program, had lost their jobs and dozens of other roles were moving to other projects. This was not exciting news and made some people reflect on the feasibility of drone delivery in the near future.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Bitazza Announces Launch of Global Platform and Listing of Own Utility Token, BTZ, as Its First Push in Leading the Digital Asset Revolution

Bitazza, the fastest-growing digital asset platform leading the crypto lifestyle, has officially announced its expansion into the global market with the Bitazza Global platform, after having successfully grown its business in the regulated environment of Thailand. The platform also announced its roadmap for BTZ, their utility token, which will open for trading on 22/02/2022.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Rigetti and Nasdaq Team-up to Pursue Quantum Advantage for Financial Applications

Rigetti Computing, a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing, announced a collaborative agreement with Nasdaq to pursue the development of quantum applications to help solve high-impact computational problems in the financial industry. The efforts will be powered by Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services, featuring Rigetti’s 80-qubit “Aspen M” series quantum processor – the quantum computing industry’s first commercial multi-chip processor.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Uniphore Announces $400 Million Series E Funding Round to Support Explosive Growth and Global Demand for Automating Conversations Across the Enterprise; Valuation Climbs to $2.5 Billion

Uniphore, the leader in conversational automation announced its Series E funding round of $400 million. The round, which brings Uniphore’s total funding to more than half a billion ($610 million) is led by NEA and raises the company’s valuation to $2.5 billion. March Capital and other existing Uniphore investors along with new entities are also participating in this funding round.
MARKETS
aithority.com

App Annie is Now data.ai – the 1st Unified Data AI Company

App Annie has changed its name to data.ai, establishing a big enterprise market opportunity: “Unified Data AI”. The name reflects the company’s vision to drive comprehensive digital performance with products and partnerships. data.ai is the first company to combine consumer and market data to fuel digital insights applying the power of artificial intelligence. This is Unified Data AI.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Confluera Cloud Research Finds Cybersecurity Concern as Biggest Obstacle to Cloud and Multi-Cloud Adoption

Confluera, the leading provider of next-generation cloud cyber attack detection and response, released the findings of their latest research report, which explores how IT leaders detect, evaluate, and act against cybersecurity threats in today’s cloud environment. The study, 2022 Cloud Cybersecurity Survey Report, showcases the perspective of 200 U.S. IT leaders at medium to large sized organizations and how they are tackling the increasingly complex remote, cloud-centric IT security landscape.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Buildots’ AI Models Piloted by Nordic Construction Giant NCC’s Finnish Operations in Two Helsinki Building Projects

Buildots, the construction technology startup using AI to provide objective, data-backed insights to contractors and project managers, announced that it was selected by NCC Finland to help build two projects. The first is an 8,000 sq m residential project in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and the second is a 9,000 sq m commercial project, Fredriksberg D, in Helsinki. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics and the first company in Finland to introduce Buildots across the entire indoor construction phase of any project. From the fit-out stage to handover, AI technology has improved NCC’s situational awareness at the sites and is keeping track of produced quantities of indoor works.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Deutsche Telekom and RingCentral Expand Partnership to Launch ‘RingCentral X powered by Telekom’ for Deutsche Telekom Business Customers

RingCentral X powered by Telekom includes RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) in a single solution for all Deutsche Telekom business customers. Deutsche Telekom and its partner RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions announced an expansion of their partnership to offer customers ‘RingCentral X powered by Telekom,’ an end-to-end communications and collaboration solution. RingCentral X powered by Telekom includes RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP®) and will be available at the end of Q1’22 to all Deutsche Telekom business customers in Germany. RingCentral X powered by Telekom brings together RingCentral’s team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system on a single platform for customers of all sizes, enabling them to work from everywhere.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Robin.io Partners With Lekha Wireless and Blue Arcus to Accelerate Highly Scalable Custom Carrier-Grade Network Solutions

Robin.io, a provider of hyper-converged Telco-Grade cloud-native Kubernetes platform, simplifying enterprises and 5G service delivery infrastructure, announces a strategic collaboration to offer Automation and Orchestration capabilities for the disaggregated 5G market. The partnership with Lekha Wireless and Blue Arcus enables IoT, Private/Enterprise Networks, MEC use cases and facilitates Industry 4.0 use cases.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy