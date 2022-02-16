Akamai To Acquire Linode to Provide Businesses with a Developer-friendly and Massively-distributed Platform to Build, Run and Secure Applications
Akamai Technologies, Inc., the world’s most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Linode, one of the easiest-to-use and most trusted infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform providers. Modern digital experiences, including virtual environments like the metaverse, are created through...aithority.com
