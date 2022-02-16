Akamai To Acquire Linode to Provide Businesses with a Developer-friendly and Massively-distributed Platform to Build, Run and Secure Applications

Buildots, the construction technology startup using AI to provide objective, data-backed insights to contractors and project managers, announced that it was selected by NCC Finland to help build two projects. The first is an 8,000 sq m residential project in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and the second is a 9,000 sq m commercial project, Fredriksberg D, in Helsinki. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics and the first company in Finland to introduce Buildots across the entire indoor construction phase of any project. From the fit-out stage to handover, AI technology has improved NCC’s situational awareness at the sites and is keeping track of produced quantities of indoor works.

