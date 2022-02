Here is a FISO presentation on the Artemis Base Camp: "An Early Vision for the Artemis Base Camp" Jeff George, NASA JSC and Bret Drake, Aerospace Corp., April 14, 2021:. http://fiso.spiritastro.net/telecon/George-Drake_4-14-21/ I just listened to this presentation. It's very interesting. At 35m of the presentation, it was mentioned that the foundation surface habitat is considered the first phase which would occur in the early 2030s. A second phase later on (no timeline was given) would involve having several modular habitats that are attached to each other. But the foundation surface habitat is a stand alone module.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO