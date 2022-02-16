ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail sales surge 3.8% in Jan. as threat of omicron eases

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
 1 day ago
Off The Charts-Inflation Weighs on Sales Consumers shop at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Retail sales took an unexpected dip in December 2021 in what could be a signal that the increasing weight of persistently rising inflation is prompting a pullback in consumer spending. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans picked up the spending pace in January as the threat of omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages.

Retail sales surged a seasonally adjusted 3.8% last month, whizzing past the projections of most economists. That compared to the prior month when sales slid 2.5% according to revised figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Commerce Department.

Surging inflation likely pumped up the numbers further in January.

Sales at general merchandise stores rose 3.6% while department stores saw business up 9.2%. Online sales surged 14.5%

The omicron variant that emerged in late November caused widespread worker shortages with so many people calling out sick. Yet the wave of the most recent variant appears to have been short-lived and infections began to decline by mid-January as fast as they rose late last year. Cases have plunged from 436,000 a day two weeks ago to 136,000 Monday.

What is rising is inflation, reaching heights not seen in four decades to wipe out pay raises and potentially eliciting a more forceful response from Federal Reserve, which is expected to begin raising interest rates to cool the economy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

kfgo.com

Retailer Ahold posts strong Q4, boosted by online sales

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Ahold Delhaize, the supermarket retailer, reported on Wednesday a strong fourth quarter in its core U.S. and European markets, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove robust online sales. Net sales in the last three months of 2021 came in at 20.1 billion euros ($22.8 billion), compared to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Walmart Earnings Report Will Be “The Barometer” Of Consumer Spending

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report Q4 earnings on Thursday and experts are already touting the results as a way to measure the health of consumer spending. Amid the highest inflation in 40 years, retail sales of the company will depict how much American consumers are adjusting to the phenomenon. Retail...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar eases as investors keep eye on Ukraine; retail sales strong

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index was down slightly for a second straight sesson on Wednesday as investors watched for signs on whether tensions in Ukraine could subside, but stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data helped to limit the index's decline. The index briefly pared losses after data showing...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

Retail Sales, Especially E-Commerce, Surged In January

Despite the impact of the coronavirus' omicron variant and an elevated inflation rate, consumers are out spending. Overall retail sales were up 7.2% in January compared with the same month last year, according to the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse report, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. Compared with January 2019, total retail sales were up 22.1%.
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Walmart CFO on inflation: Consumers are still shopping

Walmart's shoppers look to be handling high levels of inflation in food and general merchandise relatively well. "We haven't seen any meaningful difference yet in how they're shopping. We know consumers are focused on inflation, but we're not seeing major changes in shopping patterns," Walmart CFO Brett Biggs tells Yahoo Finance. "Wages are up, unemployment, low. Consumer balance sheets are still in pretty good shape. So I think all of that helps customers."
BUSINESS
WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

