I was watching a junco and young blue jay vying for seed from the feeder (the jay won – big surprise) out my kitchen window the other morning. I started thinking about all of the local artists who paint birds and those who paint landscapes, and Mark Coates came to mind. My stream-of-consciousness moment continued as I recalled his 2018 ARTinME Best In Show oil painting, “Wash Day.” The scene was very “Sprucewold-y” with trees, both live and not, rocks, a sweet small brown house, laundry hanging on a clothesline and a totem pole attached to a tree. There was so still so much to see in it as I continued traveling through my mind’s eye. That totem pole was so unexpected and, for me, as memorable as the white wash hanging on the line. And the trees. I’m always fascinated by how every artist interprets trees ... the various shades of green, or colors, depending on the season, the brush strokes ... the yellows and greens of the shrubby vegetation ... anyway ... I decided to give him a call to see what he’s been up to this winter.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO