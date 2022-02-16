ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask A Black Doctor: Understanding And Preventing A Pulmonary Embolism

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cardiologist tells us what we need to know to prevent a life-threatening blood clot in the lungs that can lead to heart failure. Ask a Black Doctor: Pulmonary Embolism Explained was featured in the January/February 2022 issue of ESSENCE — on newsstands now. “I didn’t get up...

www.essence.com

Comments / 5

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Clots#Cdc#Heart Health#Birth Control Pills#Blood Flow#Dvt#Pe
