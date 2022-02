If you are looking for a unique media player to carry around, which will be for more capable than it originally was then you should keep an eye out for older iPods in working condition. There is a project which is posted over at Hackaday that will walk you through disemboweling an old iPod and install some open source firmware called Rockbox to enable support for the new additions as well as adding extra functionality.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO