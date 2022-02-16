Austria to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by March 5

The legal duty to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will end next week, the Prime Minister is due to announce as part of his “living with Covid” plan.Downing Street said Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs upon their return from Parliament’s February recess that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments can be relied upon to keep the public safe.It comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to follow a...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO