ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Austria to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by March 5

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (Reuters) – Austria will lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions by March 5, including scrapping an earlier closing...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Nehammer
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Covid#Reuters
The Guardian

Abandoned burning ship ‘had $400m cargo of luxury cars’

An abandoned ship that caught fire in the mid-Atlantic last week was carrying $401m (£295m) worth of cars, including Porsche, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini models, an insurance estimate has revealed. Felicity Ace, a specialist cargo ship carrying more than 4,000 cars, caught alight near the Azores on Wednesday evening....
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test to end next week

The legal duty to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will end next week, the Prime Minister is due to announce as part of his “living with Covid” plan.Downing Street said Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs upon their return from Parliament’s February recess that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments can be relied upon to keep the public safe.It comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to follow a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mount Etna roars again, sends up towering volcanic ash cloud

Mount Etna has roared back to spectacular action after a few months of relative quiet, sending up a 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) high volcanic ash cloud over eastern Sicily. The lava flow from Etna, one of Europe’s most active volcanoes, was centered around the crater on the mountain’s southeast slope, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology said Monday.There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage on the inhabited towns ringing the slopes of the volcano, which is popular with hikers, skiers and other tourists. By Monday afternoon, the lava flow from the crater had stopped, the institute said....
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

This 35-year-old pays $680 per month for a newly renovated, 2-bedroom apartment in Croatia — take a look inside

Since 2019, I've lived as a digital nomad — working as a freelance writer and video producer from wherever I can find internet. I've visited more than 65 countries and countless cities, but nothing has felt quite like Zagreb, Croatia. So when Croatia announced it was offering one-year residence permit to digital nomads in 2021, I decided to go for it.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy