If you're hopping back into Cyberpunk 2077 to give it a try after its latest patch, you may find that your weapons aren't dealing as much damage, or that you can't craft high-quality weapons and armor. That's thanks to one of the many updates that came with the game's 1.5 update, which removed some perks while others were revamped entirely. As a result, you've been refunded all your perk points and need to respec. Here are the best perks you can pick up in Cyberpunk 2077.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO