Our dreams could actually be trying to tell us something while were sleeping. There’s usually significance that can be found in our dreams so it’s important to acknowledge the context of them. Dreaming about dating and relationships could be a reflection of something deeper going on in our own relationships that we aren’t consciously aware of. According to the dream experts at “Your Tango”, here are some of the most common relationship dreams and the meanings behind them.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO