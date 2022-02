Nick Lee simply hasn’t lost since March 7, 2021. Penn State wrestling’s fifth-year star could have potentially been a Big Ten champion last season if it weren’t for his 6-5 loss by decision to No. 1 Jayden Eierman of Iowa in a 141-pound semifinal matchup. However, despite not being a Big Ten champion last season, everyone knows what eventually happened. Lee came back to face Eierman in the 141-pound national championship bout in St. Louis to become a national champion.

