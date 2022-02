More than 50 miles of roads in San Diego’s historically neglected communities are slated for repairs with funding from Mayor Todd Gloria’s “Sexy Streets” initiative. The city set aside $40 million for repaving efforts throughout the city and finalized its list of winning projects in December. Council District 6, home to Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Mira Mesa, Rancho Peñasquitos and Sorrento Valley, will receive 12 miles of road improvements, the most of any district. Council District 4, which includes Encanto, Skyline Hills, Paradise Hills and Valencia Park, will receive the second most of 9 miles.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO