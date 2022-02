It’s been a week and a half since the news broke that Orlando-based SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment had made an unsolicited offer to purchase Ohio’s Cedar Fair for $3.4 billion. In that time, not a lot has happened, but now we might have some details as to why that’s the case. It’s now being reported that private equity firm Centerbridge has built up a 5% stake in Cedar Fair since the initial report.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO