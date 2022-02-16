Walking for Wellness: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Jacksonville High School Bowl, 215 S. Church St. Free | Indoor walking program open each day Jacksonville schools are in session. Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents. Free Noon Meal: 11:45...
World Spay/Neuter Day observed by Ten Lives Club Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group helps reduce the number of unwanted kittens born every year by spaying and neutering cats. In honor of Worldwide Spay/Neuter Day in February, the nonprofit group will offer $25 low-cost male neutering services. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the group will perform 25 male neuters for the […]
Meet Amber, a beautiful buff and white sweetheart who is about 1-year old. Amber and her baby were rescued off the streets right before winter. Amber is a playful kitten like gal who loves attention by being pet and following her foster mom around the house. When she Amber is relaxing you will hear her purr motor running. Amber currently lives with other cats and a cat friendly dog. Check out her adorable video. Amber is spayed, UTD on vaccines, microchipped and combo tested neg. Please complete an application on our website www.pldpaws.org if you can offer this girl her forever home.
Ryan Blair Smith is back to help us check out 'What's Going On' across the metro this weekend. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. *This segment is sponsored...
International Festival —
Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The International Festival, a Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge tradition, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Festival features a variety of world cultures through performances, food, crafts, children's activities, and more. From art to music...
From chattering loudly when they want food to chasing after plastic bags, our cats sometimes exhibit certain behaviors that are more than a little unusual. Some cats are naturally timid, while others (like Calicos and Torties) are known for their feisty attitude. With so much naturally occurring diversity in the species, it can be difficult to say which behaviors are odd and which can be attributed to “cats being cats.” But have you ever wondered, “Why does my cat follow me everywhere?” We’ll explore what this (admittedly adorable) behavior means–and why it might be something you should worry about.
Two kittens who waited outside for a chance at a warm home, are so happy to be back together. A local rescuer in North Carolina was working on a TNR (trap-neuter-return) project for a cat colony, when she noticed two kittens wandering together on several occasions. She was able to get them and many other cats to safety right before snow fall.
Are you trying to discover your cat’s age if you’ve rescued or adopted your feline friend at a shelter? While you may not care how old your cat is – age is just a number, right? – knowing your cat’s age is critical for several reasons. Not only will you know which foods she needs to ensure she gets all the essential nutrients her body requires but knowing your cat’s age also tells you when you should start keeping an eye out for age-related physical changes. Don’t worry if you’re not sure about your cat’s age. Have you ever wondered, “How old is my cat?” We’re here to help you solve the mystery once and for all.
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (Gray News) – Two dogs who were found locked in a crate outside in freezing temperatures are now looking for their forever home together. Fieldworkers with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said they found the dogs huddled together, shivering in a crate on a porch in North Carolina. In a news release, PETA said the owner refused to bring the dogs inside – despite a wind chill of 21 degrees – but released them to PETA after being told the sheriff would have to be called.
Every veteran cat person knows that earning a feline’s trust can be daunting. Whether stray rescues or otherwise, cats are shy and reserved, and often take a long time getting used to a new environment. The converse, however, is true also. Most cat breeds are known to be friendly, and most house cats, if given the right love and care, gel right into the home within days.
Is it reasonable to expect payment for doing a job you weren't asked to do?. Snowstorms have been an extreme weather situation for the beginning of 2022. Millions of people in the United States are experiencing extreme storms that are covering entire cities with inches of snow and ice.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — The previous owner of 61 dogs rescued by the Currituck Animal Control officially relinquished ownership of them Thursday. As a result, the Currituck County Animal Shelter can begin the process of adopting the pups. The dogs, 47 adults and 14 puppies, were rescued from Bentwood...
Each year, millions of cats and dogs are abandoned in the U.S. Many of them are left at shelters, but some are dumped on the streets and may or may not survive until help arrives. Tucker was a tiny kitten who likely wouldn’t have survived being dumped outside had he...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.
Cats can be more complex than dogs when it comes to training them, but this does not mean that they are untrainable. With some time, patience, and effort, you can train your cat. Why is it Important to Train Your Cat?. According to the veterinarians at Bond Vet clinic, one...
A cat who was found in a carrier with her kittens on the sidewalk, is so happy to be helped by kind neighbors. Ellen Richter, a foster carer based in Las Vegas, was notified about a cat and her litter of six found outside in a neighborhood. Neighbors discovered two...
Every winter, social media is flooded with hilarious videos and pictures of people opening up their front doors to a wall of snow several feet high, and pulling out an ice-cold beer, or, in some cases, things like milk, or even prepared food. When the power goes out, this may seem like a logical choice — to keep food from spoiling if the temperature inside the refrigerator isn't maintained.
This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. I’ve worked as a caregiver for over 10 years and one of the most common things I’ve noticed is seniors that have been abandoned by their family’s. Parents and grandparents that have spent their lives raising their children, putting their children through college, helping their children, are frequently abandoned in their time of need.
Comments / 0