What’s Going On

Are you trying to discover your cat’s age if you’ve rescued or adopted your feline friend at a shelter? While you may not care how old your cat is – age is just a number, right? – knowing your cat’s age is critical for several reasons. Not only will you know which foods she needs to ensure she gets all the essential nutrients her body requires but knowing your cat’s age also tells you when you should start keeping an eye out for age-related physical changes. Don’t worry if you’re not sure about your cat’s age. Have you ever wondered, “How old is my cat?” We’re here to help you solve the mystery once and for all.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 9 DAYS AGO