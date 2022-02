Wind advisories are in effect for our area all the way into our evening. We will see a frontal system move through our area giving our area some pretty good potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Right now we are under a level 3 of 5 for severe weather. All modes of severe weather will be likely on our Thursday including strong damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. This system will give our area a guarantee of rain and thunderstorms, once again we do not guarantee severe weather, however it looks to be pretty likely.

