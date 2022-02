The People's Republic of China's Qi Guangpu won the men's freestyle skiing aerials competition at Beijing 2022 stomping the most difficult jump seen at an Olympic Games. Performing a quintuple-twisting triple-back somersault – with two twists in the first somersault, one in the second, and two in the third – Qi dropped his helmet-clad head in his hands in disbelief in the finish area of the Genting Snow Park.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO