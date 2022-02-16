News Brief

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, #1 weight loss pills, $99 smart TV, more A fourth stimulus check, or a continuation of the monthly child tax credit checks, would certainly be nice to have, the deeper we get into 2022. Alas, President Biden and the Democrats have their hands full at this point with a number of other priorities. And they don’t seem to have the votes in support of either one of those policy items. This is to say, importantly, such financial relief for Americans is by and large going to come via state and local governments at...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO