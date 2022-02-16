ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Digital display hacked, flashes anti-Biden messages outside of Florida park

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

A digital display outside of a Florida park was hacked and flashed profanity-laced messages criticizing President Joe Biden .

Miami-Dade County officials confirmed the sign was hacked outside Tropical Park .

Video posted to social media captured the messaging outside of the park’s COVID testing site on Friday morning.

In a tweet , county officials wrote, “Miami-Dade Parks staff identified false & inappropriate messaging displayed on the VMS board outside of Tropical Park yesterday morning. They took swift action to both shut down & remove the sign in question. It was later confirms the VMS board had been electronically hacked."

Miami-Dade Parks employees shut down and removed the sign in question.

No arrests have been made in connection with Friday’s incident.

