ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bringing the Bills back downtown

kentonbee.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills began playing in Orchard Park in 1973. What many people forget, especially...

www.kentonbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

Could The Buffalo Bills Move Out Of New York?

Note from the editor: This article is pure speculation and a "what if?" scenario. There are no reports that the Buffalo Bills have any intention of moving from Buffalo as they work toward a new stadium deal with Erie County and New York State. Several months later after the initial...
NFL
cincinnatimagazine.com

Bringing Ben Dombar Back to Life

Four steps in, I said, This is it,” Beth Johnson recalls. The house—hexagonal in shape, mustard-colored, four stories tall yet barely visible from Galbraith Road—was uninhabited and, as she stood inside the front entrance, also uninhabitable. But she fell in love on the spot, busted pipes, raccoon pee, and all.
CINCINNATI, OH
kentonbee.com

Juvenile calls 911 cursing on the line

Village of Kenmore Monday, Feb. 7 • A woman on Delaware Road reported that as she was coming out of a store a male in a dark colored Equinox asked her if she wanted a dog and told her to come to the car. She did not see any dog in the vehicle, and finding it suspicious she called KPD […]
KENMORE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Orchard Park#American Football
kentonbee.com

Cardinal O’Hara Hosts Hall of Fame Ceremony

Cardinal O’Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda will honor 10 alumni and two athletic teams as the latest inductees into the school’s Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Fame at a banquet and ceremony on April 2, at Banchetti by Rizzo’s, Amherst. Five O’Hara alumni will be inducted into the school’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. These […]
TONAWANDA, NY
kentonbee.com

SNOW FUN

– Students at Cardinal O’Hara High School decided to take advantage of the snow and the large field at the rear of the school to have a snowball fight. Among the group getting ready to throw their snowballs are Wilson Hendershot, left, who organized the fun, and Kolton Muldowney, who helped with the event.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
kentonbee.com

Campus News

Samantha Simpson of Tonawanda has been named to the Champlain College president’s list for the fall 2021 semester. llyson M. Gardner, a sophomore business management student from Tonawanda, has been named to the fall dean’s list at Pitt-Bradford. Kayla Tiedemann of Tonawanda was named to the dean’s list at SUNY Cortland for the fall semester Rylee Watson, a theater studies-design […]
TONAWANDA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy