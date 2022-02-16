Bringing the Bills back downtown

With the conclusion of Super Bowl 56, the aim for the Buffalo Bills now turns toward the offseason. We have free agency in March which then leads toward the Mecca of the NFL’s spring calendar: the draft in April. But before we get there, the Bills have some work...
Note from the editor: This article is pure speculation and a "what if?" scenario. There are no reports that the Buffalo Bills have any intention of moving from Buffalo as they work toward a new stadium deal with Erie County and New York State. Several months later after the initial...
Four steps in, I said, This is it,” Beth Johnson recalls. The house—hexagonal in shape, mustard-colored, four stories tall yet barely visible from Galbraith Road—was uninhabited and, as she stood inside the front entrance, also uninhabitable. But she fell in love on the spot, busted pipes, raccoon pee, and all.
Village of Kenmore Monday, Feb. 7 • A woman on Delaware Road reported that as she was coming out of a store a male in a dark colored Equinox asked her if she wanted a dog and told her to come to the car. She did not see any dog in the vehicle, and finding it suspicious she called KPD […]
Cardinal O’Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda will honor 10 alumni and two athletic teams as the latest inductees into the school’s Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Fame at a banquet and ceremony on April 2, at Banchetti by Rizzo’s, Amherst. Five O’Hara alumni will be inducted into the school’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. These […]
– Students at Cardinal O’Hara High School decided to take advantage of the snow and the large field at the rear of the school to have a snowball fight. Among the group getting ready to throw their snowballs are Wilson Hendershot, left, who organized the fun, and Kolton Muldowney, who helped with the event.
Samantha Simpson of Tonawanda has been named to the Champlain College president’s list for the fall 2021 semester. llyson M. Gardner, a sophomore business management student from Tonawanda, has been named to the fall dean’s list at Pitt-Bradford. Kayla Tiedemann of Tonawanda was named to the dean’s list at SUNY Cortland for the fall semester Rylee Watson, a theater studies-design […]
