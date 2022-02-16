Child care shortage poses problem to working mothers

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local caregivers are seeing a shortage of employees. Despite the shortage, there is a surge in the need for at-home care. "There's a lot of people out there that aren't getting the assistance that they need because of providers not being able to get to them or not having enough people that actually want to go into this line of work," said Claudette Plys, a Home Instead caregiver.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO